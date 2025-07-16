Hungary calls on EU to impose sanctions against three Ukrainians over alleged death of Hungarian due to actions of TCC

The Hungarian government has initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the European Union's sanctions list in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen due to the actions of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) in Zakarpattia. This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

Szijjártó criticized the mobilization in Ukraine, stating that "a real hunt for people is taking place" on Ukrainian streets.

"It is shocking how Ukrainian military commissars treat people, and it is no less shocking how European political leaders turn their heads away from this unacceptable situation," he believes.

According to him, Budapest proposes that the EU impose sanctions on three individuals who hold positions in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces and who, in the opinion of the Hungarian leadership, are responsible for mobilization in Ukraine.

Szijjártó did not specify the names of these individuals.

Recall

On July 10, Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TRC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

In turn, the Ukrainian side reported that the deceased had Ukrainian citizenship, and according to the forensic medical examination, the cause of his death was pulmonary artery thromboembolism.