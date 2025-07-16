Hungary calls on EU to impose sanctions against three Ukrainians over alleged death of Hungarian due to actions of TCC

$41.820.01
48.800.09
ukenru
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
Exclusive
02:51 PM • 3444 views
"This is inadequate": Ukrainians outraged by state funding for MP Kuzminykh, suspected of bribery
01:16 PM • 28663 views
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated
12:12 PM • 26539 views
The Rada dismissed Shmyhal from the post of Prime Minister
Exclusive
09:44 AM • 46673 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by TCC employees: SBI opened proceedings
July 16, 09:05 AM • 70268 views
Meeting of Patriot-owning countries to coordinate aid to Ukraine expected next week - media
Exclusive
July 16, 07:08 AM • 81753 views
Cabinet reshuffle: today there will be a faction meeting, Svyrydenko will present ministerial candidates
July 16, 03:38 AM • 90022 views
Trump said the first Patriot missiles are already being shipped to allies
July 15, 07:40 PM • 211179 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena Ivanovska
Exclusive
July 15, 12:51 PM • 240552 views
The aviation industry holds the sky: Ukraine can become a technological outpost or lose another strategic sphere
July 15, 10:57 AM • 244994 views
How much will studying abroad cost Ukrainians: top 10 foreign universities
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+25°
3.3m/s
55%
744mm
Popular news
US and European countries set deadline for new nuclear deal with Iran: detailsJuly 16, 06:00 AM • 76510 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 102896 views
In Mykolaiv, a man was beaten by people in military uniform: the case is being investigated by the SBI
Exclusive
July 16, 08:23 AM • 62876 views
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 63766 views
End of the Russian-Ukrainian War: China Names "Only Viable Option"10:55 AM • 42266 views
Publications
To give or not to give: which countries supported Trump's plan to transfer weapons to Ukraine, and which refused or hesitated01:16 PM • 28701 views
Hot Dog Day: a selection of the most delicious cooking ideas11:57 AM • 32233 views
Folklorist, professor, and new language ombudsperson: what is known about Olena IvanovskaJuly 15, 07:40 PM • 211194 views
Defence City is on the home stretch to voting: who will become a resident of the new model of support for the defense-industrial complex?July 15, 06:14 PM • 129827 views
Over five months without a solution: marketing agreements are still banned, and the market awaits clear rulesJuly 15, 04:31 PM • 132607 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Yulia Svyrydenko
Denis Shmyhal
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Dnipro
Kharkiv
Mykolaiv
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Krypto, the pet dog of the hero "Superman", inspires many film viewers to get their own superdog09:55 AM • 64253 views
"Nosferatu" stars return: Aaron Taylor-Johnson and Lily-Rose Depp may reunite in new filmJuly 16, 07:38 AM • 103371 views
Trump appropriated the original Club World Cup trophy, while Chelsea will receive a replicaJuly 15, 02:33 PM • 67497 views
Azealia Banks accused Conor McGregor of sexual harassment and published intimate photos of the fighterJuly 15, 01:05 PM • 84000 views
Unreleased Beyoncé music stolen from car during Cowboy Carter tourJuly 15, 08:20 AM • 111778 views
Actual
MIM-104 Patriot
M113 armored personnel carrier
Coca-Cola
ATACMS
The Guardian

Hungary calls on EU to impose sanctions against three Ukrainians over alleged death of Hungarian due to actions of TCC

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1002 views

Hungary has initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the EU sanctions list. This is related to the alleged violent death of a Hungarian in Zakarpattia due to the actions of the TCC.

Hungary calls on EU to impose sanctions against three Ukrainians over alleged death of Hungarian due to actions of TCC

The Hungarian government has initiated the inclusion of three Ukrainian military commanders in the European Union's sanctions list in connection with the alleged violent death of a Hungarian citizen due to the actions of the Territorial Recruitment Center (TRC) in Zakarpattia. This was announced by Hungarian Foreign Minister Péter Szijjártó, as reported by UNN with reference to Telex.

Details

Szijjártó criticized the mobilization in Ukraine, stating that "a real hunt for people is taking place" on Ukrainian streets.

"It is shocking how Ukrainian military commissars treat people, and it is no less shocking how European political leaders turn their heads away from this unacceptable situation," he believes.

According to him, Budapest proposes that the EU impose sanctions on three individuals who hold positions in the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense and Armed Forces and who, in the opinion of the Hungarian leadership, are responsible for mobilization in Ukraine.

Szijjártó did not specify the names of these individuals.

Recall

On July 10, Hungary summoned the Ukrainian ambassador over the death of a Hungarian citizen in Zakarpattia, who was allegedly beaten by TRC employees. The Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs of Hungary stated that the man died from injuries sustained after being detained and beaten with an iron rod.

In turn, the Ukrainian side reported that the deceased had Ukrainian citizenship, and according to the forensic medical examination, the cause of his death was pulmonary artery thromboembolism.

Olga Rozgon

Olga Rozgon

PoliticsNews of the World
Armed Forces of Ukraine
European Union
Hungary
Ukraine
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9