Hundreds of enemy KABs and almost 1,000 drones in a week: restoration work continues in Ukraine after massive Russian strikes

Restoration work continues in several regions of Ukraine after another night attack by Russia. In just one night, the enemy launched over 170 drones, and in a week – almost 1000 attack UAVs and hundreds of other munitions.

This was reported by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on social media, according to UNN.

Details

In Kharkiv, Odesa region, Dnipropetrovsk region, as well as Sumy and Chernihiv regions, restoration work continues after Russian strikes. Last night, over 170 drones were launched across Ukraine, at least half of which were "Shaheds."

In contrast, over the week, Russia used about 1000 attack drones, almost 980 guided aerial bombs, and 36 missiles of various types. The post states that countering such attacks requires a complex defense system every night.

And every night requires a multi-component sky defense – air defense systems, combat aircraft, mobile fire groups, interceptor drones - the message says.

It is also emphasized that Ukraine is working with partners to strengthen these capabilities and has already prepared new agreements with European countries to strengthen sky defense.

Recall

At night, the enemy attacked energy facilities in Odesa region, a solar power plant was damaged. There are power outages in several districts, no casualties.