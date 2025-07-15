Hundreds of consumers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather
Kyiv • UNN
In Poltava region, 2 legal and 837 household consumers in three settlements of Lokhvytsia community were left without electricity due to bad weather. Energy workers are already working on restoration.
Due to the worsening weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in three settlements of the Lokhvytsia community. 2 legal and 837 household consumers were left without electricity.
According to him, energy workers are already working to restore power supply.
