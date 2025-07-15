Hundreds of consumers in Poltava region left without electricity due to bad weather

In the Poltava region, due to bad weather, 2 legal and 837 household consumers were left without electricity. Energy workers are already working to restore power supply, UNN reports with reference to the head of the Poltava OVA, Volodymyr Kohut.

Due to the worsening weather conditions, an emergency power outage occurred in three settlements of the Lokhvytsia community. 2 legal and 837 household consumers were left without electricity. - Kohut reported.

According to him, energy workers are already working to restore power supply.

