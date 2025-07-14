Bad weather left part of residents in four regions without electricity, electricity consumption is growing - Ukrenergo

Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Due to bad weather, 24 settlements in four regions are completely or partially without power, reported NEC "Ukrenergo" on Monday, writes UNN.

Consumption

"Electricity consumption shows an upward trend. Today, July 14, as of 9:30 AM, it was 2.9% higher than at the same time on the previous working day. The reason for such changes is the traditional increase in energy consumption at the beginning of the working week. And also - an increase in temperature in the western and part of the central regions," Ukrenergo reported.

Yesterday, July 13, the daily consumption peak was in the evening - 2.4% higher than last Sunday.

"As of July 14, the system is balanced, no planned restrictions for consumers are foreseen," the Ministry of Energy noted.

Bad weather

"As a result of difficult weather conditions and damage to power lines - as of morning, 24 settlements in four regions were completely or partially without power," the report says.

Repair crews of oblenergos are carrying out emergency restoration work. All subscribers are expected to be reconnected by the end of the current day.