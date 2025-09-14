Hundreds dead, three tanks and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff summarizes enemy losses for the day

$41.310.10
48.270.03
ukenru
Exclusive
September 13, 02:03 PM • 25688 views
Cat killing near a supermarket outside Kyiv: police requested video camera footage
Exclusive
September 13, 10:21 AM • 55718 views
Contract killing prevented in Sumy region
September 13, 07:00 AM • 59814 views
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideo
September 12, 07:25 PM • 51682 views
No worse than Patriot: Zelenskyy compared Kellogg to air defense
September 12, 05:47 PM • 63138 views
Defense Forces completely thwarted the offensive operation on Sumy - Zelenskyy
September 12, 05:37 PM • 37401 views
NATO launches Operation "Eastern Sentinel" in response to Russian drone attack on Poland
September 12, 02:30 PM • 63393 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this day
September 12, 02:01 PM • 61789 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
September 12, 11:55 AM • 38232 views
In Ukraine, the compensation mechanism for IDPs within the eOselia program has started: MP Shuliak told what will change
Exclusive
September 12, 10:50 AM • 37267 views
Oil shipments suspended: SBU drones hit key Russian export hub - Port of PrimorskPhoto
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+15°
1.8m/s
58%
758mm
Popular news
US President's Special Representative Kellogg advised Putin: what is it aboutSeptember 13, 07:18 PM • 4162 views
"They must see it clearly": Head of Kyiv City Military Administration with security advisors from EU countries honored the memory of victims of the Russian strike on DarnytsiaPhotoSeptember 13, 07:47 PM • 4044 views
In Poland, the roof was damaged and the cross was cut from the dome of the Ukrainian Greek Catholic ChurchSeptember 13, 10:20 PM • 5370 views
Ukrainian strikes on Russian oil refineries do not have Western support - Bloomberg12:23 AM • 18800 views
"Reminiscent of 1938": Kaja Kallas modeled Europe's future in case of Ukraine's defeat02:31 AM • 9138 views
Publications
Ukrainian Cinema Day: interesting facts and popular filmsPhotoVideoSeptember 13, 07:00 AM • 59811 views
Investing in human capital: how international companies train Ukrainian doctorsSeptember 12, 05:22 PM • 39530 views
The myth of "excess pharmacies": why Ukraine should not reduce its pharmacy networkSeptember 12, 03:32 PM • 40124 views
Feast of the Exaltation of the Holy Cross on September 14: what not to do on this daySeptember 12, 02:30 PM • 63393 views
Brilliant Investments: Should You Keep Your Money in Precious Stones?September 12, 02:26 PM • 38076 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Keith Kellogg
Mark Rutte
Marco Rubio
Actual places
Ukraine
Poland
United States
Europe
State Border of Ukraine
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Rozovyi's ex-wife responded to accusations regarding funds for his rehabilitationVideoSeptember 13, 02:46 PM • 16128 views
5 thrilling adventure series: what to watch this weekendVideoSeptember 12, 02:01 PM • 61787 views
Shaun White and Nina Dobrev broke off their engagement after five years of relationshipSeptember 11, 02:57 PM • 49373 views
Autumn warmth in a cup: 5 drinks for cozy eveningsPhotoSeptember 11, 11:11 AM • 97290 views
Telegraph: Prince Harry met his father, King Charles, for the first time in almost 2 yearsSeptember 11, 07:32 AM • 57494 views
Actual
Bild
9K720 Iskander
Facebook
YouTube
E-6 Mercury

Hundreds dead, three tanks and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff summarizes enemy losses for the day

Kyiv • UNN

 • 100 views

On September 13, Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and 42 artillery systems. The total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.09.25 amount to 1,094,610 personnel.

Hundreds dead, three tanks and dozens of artillery systems: General Staff summarizes enemy losses for the day

On September 13, Russian troops lost 880 soldiers and 42 artillery systems in the war with Ukraine. This is reported by  UNN  with reference to  data  of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Details

It is noted that the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 14.09.25  are approximately:

  • personnel ‒  1094610 (+880) people eliminated
    • tanks ‒  11184 (+3)
      • armored combat vehicles ‒  23267 (0)
        • artillery systems ‒  32749 (+42)
          • MLRS ‒  1487 (+1)
            • air defense systems ‒  1217 (0)
              • aircraft ‒  422 (0)
                • helicopters ‒  341 (0)
                  • UAVs of operational-tactical level ‒  59086 (+261)
                    • cruise missiles ‒  3718 (0)
                      • ships / boats ‒  28 (0)
                        • submarines ‒  1 (0)
                          • automotive equipment and fuel tanks ‒  61614 (+102)
                            • special equipment ‒  3964 (0)

                              Data is being updated.

                              Recall

                              President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy stated that Putin's goal is the complete occupation of Ukraine.

                              Everyone who seeks an end to this war must do what is necessary to stop the Russian war machine – Zelenskyy13.09.25, 21:51 • 3246 views

                              Vadim Khlyudzinsky

                              War in Ukraine
                              Vladimir Putin
                              General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine
                              Volodymyr Zelenskyy
                              Ukraine