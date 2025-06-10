Huawei chips lag behind American ones, but the company is finding workarounds - CEO

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei stated that the company's technical achievements in the field of artificial intelligence are being exaggerated by the United States, and their main chip is inferior to American counterparts. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US has exaggerated Huawei's achievements. Huawei is not that powerful. We will have to work hard to live up to their assessment – Zhengfei told the Chinese state-owned People's Daily.

He acknowledged the technological gap:

Our single chip is still a generation behind the US – Zhengfei noted.

Huawei invests about 180 billion yuan annually in research, more than a third of which goes to basic science.

Without theory, there will be no breakthroughs, and we will not catch up with the US – believes Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei.

Let us remind you

Huawei has already implemented the CloudMatrix 384 cluster system based on 384 Ascend 910C chips, which experts compare to the American GB200 NVL72 from Nvidia.

Additionally

Since 2019, Huawei has been under restrictions from the US government, which have made it difficult for the company to access key technologies and suppliers.

Against the background of ongoing sanctions from the United States, which prohibit the export of advanced microchips to China, Huawei has focused on creating alternative technologies for workaround solutions.