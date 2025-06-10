Huawei chips lag behind American ones, but the company is finding workarounds - CEO
Ren Zhengfei said that Huawei lags behind the US in artificial intelligence technologies, and their chips are inferior to American ones. The company is investing heavily in research.
Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei stated that the company's technical achievements in the field of artificial intelligence are being exaggerated by the United States, and their main chip is inferior to American counterparts. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.
The US has exaggerated Huawei's achievements. Huawei is not that powerful. We will have to work hard to live up to their assessment
He acknowledged the technological gap:
Our single chip is still a generation behind the US
Huawei invests about 180 billion yuan annually in research, more than a third of which goes to basic science.
Without theory, there will be no breakthroughs, and we will not catch up with the US
Huawei has already implemented the CloudMatrix 384 cluster system based on 384 Ascend 910C chips, which experts compare to the American GB200 NVL72 from Nvidia.
Since 2019, Huawei has been under restrictions from the US government, which have made it difficult for the company to access key technologies and suppliers.
Against the background of ongoing sanctions from the United States, which prohibit the export of advanced microchips to China, Huawei has focused on creating alternative technologies for workaround solutions.