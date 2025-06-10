Huawei chips lag behind American ones, but the company is finding workarounds - CEO

$41.490.09
47.370.10
ukenru
The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years
Exclusive
June 9, 03:58 PM • 45224 views

The automated system for accounting for mobile devices has brought 6 billion UAH to the budget in five years

Exclusive
June 9, 01:46 PM • 126646 views

Stoking the fire even more: political scientist on Trump's actions to suppress protests in the US

Exclusive
June 9, 01:35 PM • 89507 views

Alcohol, violations, contempt of court: the driving history of the scandalous MP Serhiy Kuzminykh

Exclusive
June 9, 01:15 PM • 85638 views

Marketing ban did not stop price increases, regulation of producers is needed - MP

Exclusive
June 9, 12:50 PM • 156860 views

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice

June 9, 11:52 AM • 55642 views

Ukrainians are returning from Russian captivity: Zelenskyy announced the start of an exchange in several stages in the coming days

Exclusive
June 9, 11:44 AM • 48879 views

Delaying tactics? SAPO should draw the court's attention to Kuzminykh's defense's abuse

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154902 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 07:12 AM • 100187 views

Week of a new emotional era: astrological forecast for June 9-15

June 9, 06:55 AM • 47198 views

General Staff confirmed the hit of aircraft at the "Savasleika" airfield in Russia: likely MiG-31 and Su-30/34

Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
3m/s
53%
755mm
Popular news

Night attack on Kyiv: there are victims, fires in almost all districts of the city.

June 10, 02:18 AM • 40061 views

The Kremlin Demands Concessions from the U.S. Regarding Ukraine for Arms Control Negotiations - ISW

June 10, 02:46 AM • 29714 views

"A mine that will lead to a major war in Europe": the National Security and Defense Council warned the West amid night attacks on Kyiv and Odesa.

June 10, 03:15 AM • 33092 views

Russia's night attack on Odesa claimed the lives of two people, 9 injured: the consequences are shown

05:39 AM • 17402 views

France offered Ukraine new options for financing weapons: details from the Ministry of Defense

08:07 AM • 10041 views
Publications

How to plan summer vacation for a child during the war: psychologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 12:50 PM • 156860 views

"Contract 18-24": how many brigades have already joined and how long does it take to train new fighters

June 9, 08:00 AM • 154902 views

How to protect your hair in summer: trichologist's advice
Exclusive

June 9, 05:45 AM • 171571 views

Today the Tony Awards ceremony will take place: who may receive the award

June 8, 08:18 AM • 158004 views

Holy Trinity Day: date, traditions and prohibitions

June 7, 05:00 AM • 242242 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Vitali Klitschko

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Donald Trump

Greta Thunberg

Elon Musk

Actual places

Kyiv

Ukraine

United States

Odesa

Israel

Advertisement
UNN Lite

The largest auction of Princess Diana's dresses featured over 100 lots

08:50 AM • 5402 views

"Captain America" star saddened that he was not invited to the new Marvel movie

07:28 AM • 9660 views

Romeo Beckham was spotted with model Carolin Daur in Paris for the first time since breaking up with his ex-girlfriend

June 9, 06:25 PM • 37458 views

Bruce Willis Hid Disease Symptoms on Set, - Actor's Wife

June 9, 03:28 PM • 50518 views

Tom Felton brushes off criticism of Rowling's views: fan reaction is mixed

June 9, 09:31 AM • 83214 views
Actual

Shahed-136

The New York Times

ChatGPT

MIM-104 Patriot

Starlink

Huawei chips lag behind American ones, but the company is finding workarounds - CEO

Kyiv • UNN

 • 970 views

Ren Zhengfei said that Huawei lags behind the US in artificial intelligence technologies, and their chips are inferior to American ones. The company is investing heavily in research.

Huawei chips lag behind American ones, but the company is finding workarounds - CEO

Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei stated that the company's technical achievements in the field of artificial intelligence are being exaggerated by the United States, and their main chip is inferior to American counterparts. This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The US has exaggerated Huawei's achievements. Huawei is not that powerful. We will have to work hard to live up to their assessment

– Zhengfei told the Chinese state-owned People's Daily.

He acknowledged the technological gap:

Our single chip is still a generation behind the US

 – Zhengfei noted.

Huawei invests about 180 billion yuan annually in research, more than a third of which goes to basic science.

Without theory, there will be no breakthroughs, and we will not catch up with the US

 – believes Huawei CEO Ren Zhengfei.

Let us remind you

Huawei has already implemented the CloudMatrix 384 cluster system based on 384 Ascend 910C chips, which experts compare to the American GB200 NVL72 from Nvidia.

Additionally

Since 2019, Huawei has been under restrictions from the US government, which have made it difficult for the company to access key technologies and suppliers.

Against the background of ongoing sanctions from the United States, which prohibit the export of advanced microchips to China, Huawei has focused on creating alternative technologies for workaround solutions.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Reuters
United States
Tesla
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
S&P 500
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Brent Oil
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gold
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
,
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
Gas TTF
$
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
.
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
0
0
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9