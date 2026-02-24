Hryvnia falls against dollar and euro: exchange rates for February 24

$43.270.01
50.920.00
ukenru
February 23, 05:51 PM • 14104 views
First reports on the explosion in Mykolaiv, the version of a terrorist attack is being checked - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
February 23, 05:38 PM • 29804 views
Ukraine liberates territories - military explained whether events in Zaporizhzhia direction can be considered a counteroffensive
February 23, 05:34 PM • 23598 views
Explosion at a gas station in Mykolaiv: seven police officers injured, two in serious conditionPhoto
February 23, 05:17 PM • 23535 views
Slovakia to stop emergency electricity supplies to Ukraine - FicoVideo
February 23, 03:53 PM • 18432 views
EU failed to agree on 20th package of sanctions against Russia – Kallas
Exclusive
February 23, 03:29 PM • 14239 views
Telegram in question - should the messenger be blocked and will it reduce the risk of terrorist attacks in Ukraine
Exclusive
February 23, 02:58 PM • 12679 views
Why do temples hurt and how to get rid of it
February 23, 02:29 PM • 12963 views
Terrorist attack in Lviv: suspect remanded in custody for 60 days without bail
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 47127 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51082 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+3°
1.4m/s
91%
744mm
Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 11366 views
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 12762 views
Mykolaiv police show video from the scene of the terrorist attack at the gas stationVideoFebruary 23, 09:28 PM • 10295 views
Police car exploded in Moscow, there are casualtiesVideoFebruary 23, 09:51 PM • 7334 views
Zelenskyy congratulated the new Prime Minister of the Netherlands: what the President told the youngest head of government in the country's historyFebruary 23, 11:22 PM • 10903 views
Publications
Replacement of mobilized employees and pressure from law enforcement: the Chamber of Commerce and Industry spoke about the main problems of businessFebruary 23, 02:00 PM • 26725 views
"Complaints about the Odrex clinic never end," activists of the StopOdrex movement report mass appeals from patients
Exclusive
February 23, 01:20 PM • 47128 views
For Defence City to operate effectively, synergy between the state and arms manufacturers is essential - expert
Exclusive
February 23, 01:02 PM • 51083 views
Three medical tragedies and years of legal battles: does a Ukrainian patient have the right to justice?February 20, 01:32 PM • 144025 views
Fleas in the house: how a small problem turns into a big threat and what to do about itPhotoFebruary 20, 11:49 AM • 153103 views
Actual people
Robert Fico
Kaya Kallas
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Bloggers
Musician
Actual places
Ukraine
Mykolaiv
Slovakia
United States
Hungary
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Selena Gomez showed off her seductive figure in a swimsuit during a luxurious vacationPhotoFebruary 23, 09:02 PM • 12784 views
Olha Sumska revealed the cost of her "look" and spoke about her upcoming 60th birthdayVideoFebruary 23, 08:42 PM • 11388 views
Andriy Dzhedzhula baptized his daughter Emilia and showed her face for the first timeVideoFebruary 23, 04:51 PM • 12961 views
“I can’t believe you’re 18”: Jennifer Lopez emotionally addressed her children on their coming of ageVideoFebruary 23, 11:24 AM • 32198 views
Infamous photo of former Prince Andrew after arrest displayed in the LouvrePhotoFebruary 23, 08:38 AM • 66025 views
Actual
Social network
Technology
Heating
The Diplomat
Series

Hryvnia falls against dollar and euro: exchange rates for February 24

Kyiv • UNN

 • 144 views

For February 24, the NBU set the official dollar exchange rate at UAH 43.30, and the euro at UAH 51.00. In banks, the dollar is traded at UAH 43.05-43.55.

Hryvnia falls against dollar and euro: exchange rates for February 24

As of Tuesday, February 24, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 43.30 hryvnias per US dollar. On Monday, the official exchange rate was 43.27 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 51.00. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 43.2982 UAH (+3 kopecks) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 51.0053 UAH (+8 kopecks) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 12.0945 UAH (+4 kopecks) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Tuesday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 43.05-43.55 UAH, the euro at 50.80-51.42 UAH, the zloty at 11.80-12.40 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 43.29-43.32 UAH/dollar and 51.12-51.13 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Starting from March 2026, the National Bank of Ukraine will withdraw from circulation banknotes of denominations 1, 2, 5, and 10 hryvnias of 2003–2007 samples, replacing them with corresponding coins. Citizens will be able to exchange these banknotes indefinitely at the NBU and for several years at other banks.

      New 200-hryvnia banknotes with the slogan "Glory to Ukraine!" are being introduced - what you need to know23.02.26, 15:28 • 28339 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine