Hryvnia depreciates against dollar and euro: NBU exchange rate for November 13

$42.010.06
48.610.07
ukenru
03:46 AM • 3578 views
Trump signed a bill ending the longest government shutdown in US history
November 13, 12:30 AM • 5258 views
US will encourage Russia to diplomacy and engagement with Ukraine for lasting peace - Rubio
November 12, 11:58 PM • 4476 views
G7 intensifies economic pressure on Russia and considers using frozen Russian assets - joint statement of foreign ministers
November 12, 03:53 PM • 47527 views
On Thursday, power will be cut almost throughout Ukraine for 24 hours - Ukrenergo
November 12, 03:00 PM • 74691 views
Energy Minister Hrynchuk resignsPhoto
November 12, 02:21 PM • 70212 views
Mindich's border crossing checked: State Border Guard Service says all documents were in order, no restrictions on his departure were imposed
November 12, 01:55 PM • 71979 views
"Minister of Justice and Minister of Energy cannot remain in office" — Zelenskyy's statement
Exclusive
November 12, 01:38 PM • 63517 views
Incident at the "Oleksandriya" - "Polissya" match: what the police say
November 12, 12:03 PM • 58817 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine withdrew from positions near Rivnopil in Zaporizhzhia
Exclusive
November 12, 07:33 AM • 64054 views
How to prepare your body for winter: advice from a nutritionist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War in Ukraine
War in Ukraine
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contact
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

This resource is intended for persons who have reached the age of 21.

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Electricity outage schedules
Popular news
Ukraine is ready to fight for another three years, but Putin will not be able to withstand that long - SikorskiNovember 12, 09:59 PM • 11367 views
Zelenskyy spoke with US senators: what was discussedPhotoNovember 12, 10:22 PM • 11728 views
House of Representatives ends longest US government shutdown02:05 AM • 15982 views
Ukrainian military showed the elimination of a Russian sabotage and reconnaissance group in the Vovchansk directionVideo02:38 AM • 12112 views
Pink Floyd founder Roger Waters accused Angelina Jolie of ignorance over her trip to Ukraine03:24 AM • 15936 views
Publications
2026 World Cup Qualifiers: Ukraine to play France tomorrowPhotoNovember 12, 02:08 PM • 72049 views
The Ministry of Education and Science held elections for the rector of the State Biotechnological University within six monthsNovember 12, 11:10 AM • 90269 views
Budgeting for the Christmas holidaysPhotoNovember 12, 11:09 AM • 60026 views
Dates: benefits and harmsPhotoNovember 12, 08:20 AM • 69605 views
Pyrotechnics, thrown chairs: a "conflict" unfolds in "Oleksandriya" between ultras and the club's management PhotoVideo
Exclusive
November 11, 02:28 PM • 136413 views
Advertisement
Actual people
Donald Trump
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Jeffrey Epstein
Andriy Yermak
Andriy Sybiha
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
Canada
Washington, D.C.
White House
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Naomi Campbell met the Pope in the VaticanPhotoNovember 12, 08:00 PM • 36888 views
Before meeting with movie stars, Pope Leo XIV revealed his four favorite filmsNovember 12, 04:40 PM • 37699 views
Marriott-branded hotels evicted guests after partner Sonder's bankruptcyNovember 12, 09:10 AM • 28667 views
"Alien: Earth" renewed for a second seasonVideoNovember 12, 07:09 AM • 67638 views
People can barely distinguish AI-generated music from real music - surveyNovember 12, 06:57 AM • 67685 views
Actual
Technology
Film
Social network
Starlink
Bild

Hryvnia depreciates against dollar and euro: NBU exchange rate for November 13

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1086 views

The National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate of the dollar for November 12 at 42.04 hryvnias, which is 3 kopecks more than the day before. The official exchange rate of the euro is 48.65 hryvnias, and the zloty is 11.50 hryvnias.

Hryvnia depreciates against dollar and euro: NBU exchange rate for November 13

As of Thursday, November 12, the National Bank of Ukraine set the official exchange rate at 42.04 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate on Wednesday was 42.01 hryvnias per US dollar. The official exchange rate of the hryvnia against the euro will be 48.65. This is reported by UNN with reference to NBU data.

Details

The official dollar exchange rate is: 42.0377 UAH (+3 kop.) per dollar. The NBU also set the official euro exchange rate against the hryvnia at: 48.6544 UAH (+4 kop.) per 1 euro. The official zloty exchange rate is: 11.5036 UAH (+1 kop.) per 1 zloty.

According to data on specialized websites, as of 08:00 on Thursday:

  • in banks, the dollar is traded at 41.80-42.20 UAH, the euro at 48.30-48.93 UAH, the zloty at 11.20-11.80 UAH;
    • on the interbank market, the rates are 42.07-42.10 UAH/dollar and 48.71-48.73 UAH/euro.

      Recall

      Cash in circulation in Ukraine has increased by more than 8% since the beginning of the year - to UAH 890.1 billion, with 500-hryvnia banknotes being the most common and 50-hryvnia banknotes the least common, the NBU reported.

      Budget revenues from individual entrepreneurs increased by 10% and exceeded pre-war levels - report06.11.25, 15:10 • 2365 views

      Vadim Khlyudzinsky

      EconomyFinance
      Zloty
      National Bank of Ukraine