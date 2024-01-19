Hrynkevych case: the military supports the decision of the Defense Ministry to terminate contracts with companies of the scandalous family of Lviv businessmen

ukenru
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts
11:46 AM • 70280 views

Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
March 2, 04:30 AM • 108602 views

Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
March 1, 06:49 PM • 137828 views

Exclusive
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
March 1, 01:58 PM • 136026 views

Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 175492 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 171401 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 281637 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 178176 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 167168 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 148817 views

Lithuania invests 20 million euros in Ukrainian defense industry

March 2, 04:32 AM • 103622 views
Russia has deployed ships with 26 “Kalibr” in the Mediterranean Sea - what is known

March 2, 04:43 AM • 103402 views
Guerrillas destroy Russian military equipment despite patrols

March 2, 05:19 AM • 105418 views
Britain publishes details of the summit on Ukraine scheduled for today

March 2, 05:34 AM • 77442 views
Night drone strike in Khmelnytskyi: what is known about the consequences of the attack

March 2, 07:01 AM • 51509 views
What to give women by zodiac sign for March 8? Astrological guide to gifts

11:46 AM • 70280 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 281637 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 249340 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 234466 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 259832 views
Harrison Ford will miss the Oscars due to an unexpected illness: who will replace him

10:40 AM • 35950 views
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch

March 1, 06:49 PM • 137828 views
Snoop Dogg's daughter gives birth prematurely due to a rare pregnancy complication

March 1, 05:32 PM • 106228 views
Elon Musk became the father of his 14th child: the couple had a son, Seldon Lycurgus

March 1, 04:47 PM • 106230 views
Pacemaker reveals the mystery of actor Gene Hackman's death: what is known

March 1, 11:06 AM • 122373 views
Hrynkevych case: the military supports the decision of the Defense Ministry to terminate contracts with companies of the scandalous family of Lviv businessmen

Hrynkevych case: the military supports the decision of the Defense Ministry to terminate contracts with companies of the scandalous family of Lviv businessmen

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 239571 views

The Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has canceled all contracts with companies related to the companies of the scandalous family of of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. According to the military, this is an absolutely correct and logical step

More than a week before the State Bureau of Investigation announced suspicions of Lviv businessmen Ihor and Roman Hrynkevych of fraud involving UAH 1 billion, the Defense Ministry announced that it was terminating all contracts with companies associated with them. According to the military, this is an absolutely correct and logical step, UNN writes.

Details

Back on January 9, the Ministry of Defense decided to terminate contracts with companies associated with Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who was detained by the State Bureau of Investigation while trying to give a bribe. This was announced during a press conference by Deputy Defense Minister Vitaliy Polovenko.

However, on the same day, the Defense Ministry clarified that one contract with the scandalous Hrynkevych family had not yet been terminated. It was an agreement on the supply of food to the military for the period from January 1 to April 1. 

However, on January 17, the Defense Ministry decided to terminate the contract for the supply of products with the company of entrepreneur Ihor Hrynkevych, Trade Lines Retail. The agency also filed a petition with the State Bureau of Investigation to recognize the Defense Ministry as an injured party in the case against companies affiliated with Hrynkevych.

Myroslav Hai, an officer and deputy head of the Armed Forces Reserves Council, is convinced that this is an absolutely correct reaction from the Defense Ministry. 

"The Ministry of Defense, as I understand it, is reacting to the scandal that has taken place. They have to react somehow. An investigation is underway to determine whether there were any abuses or not, but, in principle, this is the right reaction. The main thing in these circumstances is whether there are other companies that can quickly replace those supplies so that the Armed Forces can have uninterrupted supplies, etc. This is a logical and normal reaction of the Ministry of Defense to the  scandal, to the facts that have come to light. 

I believe that in a country that is striving for transparency in procurement and the fight against corruption, this is the right reaction. Even if these companies were not guilty, but such facts were revealed at the time of the investigation, I think it is right," said Gai in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Context

On December 29, 2023, SBI officers detained a Lviv businessman while he was trying to bribe one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department. USD 500 thousand was offered for assistance in returning property seized from companies controlled by him during the investigation of criminal proceedings. Ihor Hrynkevych had the status of a suspect in the criminal proceedings on attempted bribery.

Already on December 30, the court imposed on him a preventive measure in the form of detention.

On January 17, SBI officers served suspicion on a Lviv businessman, one of the largest suppliers to the Ministry of Defense, and members of a criminal organization that caused almost a billion hryvnias in losses to the state budget of Ukraine. The Bureau exposed them on fraudulent purchases of clothing and underwear for the Armed Forces.

On the same day, it was announced that law enforcement was looking for Roman Hrynkevych, a suspect in the case of fraudulent clothing for the military worth 1 billion hryvnias, to choose a preventive measure.

The three suspects in the Hrynkevych case, related to the supply of low-quality military clothing to the Ukrainian Armed Forces, were sent to custody. As an alternative, the court determined the possibility of bail in excess of UAH 500 million for each of them.

Lilia Podolyak

Crimes and emergencies

