Hrynkevych case: court extends detention of elder Hrynkevych

The court has extended the pre-trial restraint for Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is involved in the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces. He will spend at least another month in custody. This is reported by hromadske with reference to the words of the SBI spokeswoman Tetyana Sapian, according to UNN.

Thus, the court ruled to extend the preventive measure for Hrynkevych on February 23. He will remain in custody until March 29. - the statement said.

On February 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to detain Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych on charges of attempting to bribe a SBI officer.

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023 for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation.

The next day after his arrest, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him . Mr. Hrynkevych was placed in custody with the possibility of bail. Already during his stay in the pre-trial detention center, Hrynkevych was served with a second suspicion - of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

The State Bureau of Investigation has seized the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych.