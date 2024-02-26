Hrynkevych case: court extends detention of elder Hrynkevych

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
Exclusive
01:24 PM • 34372 views

In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Exclusive
01:12 PM • 129584 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

April 4, 10:10 AM • 79843 views

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

Exclusive
April 4, 06:27 AM • 296763 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248965 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 3, 07:36 PM • 196244 views

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 233889 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 252181 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 158281 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 372272 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Rubrics
Home
Home
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2024

+16°
2.1m/s
47%
Popular news

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

April 4, 07:29 AM • 95971 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

April 4, 08:18 AM • 119744 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 86985 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 79973 views

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60463 views
Publications

Ukraine is preparing to legalize cryptocurrencies: a chance for the budget or a risk for the economy

02:15 PM • 60614 views

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
Exclusive

01:12 PM • 129584 views

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
Exclusive

April 4, 06:27 AM • 296763 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 220340 views

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

April 4, 05:56 AM • 248965 views
Advertisement
Actual people

Donald Trump

Marco Rubio

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Mark Rutte

Denis Shmyhal

Actual places

Ukraine

United States

China

France

United Kingdom

Advertisement
UNN Lite

Eggs in the USA have become so expensive before Easter that Americans are painting potatoes

01:48 PM • 23124 views

The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

April 4, 10:29 AM • 30962 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

April 4, 10:08 AM • 30694 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

April 4, 09:23 AM • 80076 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

April 4, 09:06 AM • 87071 views
Actual

Fox News

Telegram

The New York Times

P-800 Oniks

Leopard 2

Hrynkevych case: court extends detention of elder Hrynkevych

Kyiv • UNN

 • 32484 views

The court extended the measure of restraint for Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is involved in cases of attempted bribery of a SBI officer and supply of low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces, leaving him in custody until March 29.

Hrynkevych case: court extends detention of elder Hrynkevych

The court has extended the pre-trial restraint for Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych, who is involved in the case of supplying low-quality clothing to the Armed Forces. He will spend at least another month in custody. This is reported by hromadske with reference to the words of the SBI spokeswoman Tetyana Sapian, according to UNN.

Thus, the court ruled to extend the preventive measure for Hrynkevych on February 23. He will remain in custody until March 29.

- the statement said.

Details

On February 22, the Kyiv Court of Appeal upheld the decision to detain Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych on charges of attempting to bribe a SBI officer.

Hrynkevych case: SBI has a warrant to seize Morozyuk's property13.02.24, 15:58 • 22091 view

For reference

Ihor Hrynkevych is a suspect in two criminal cases. He was detained on December 29, 2023 for offering a $500,000 bribe to one of the heads of the SBI's Main Investigation Department for assistance in returning property seized from companies he controlled during the investigation.

The next day after his arrest, the Pechersk District Court of Kyiv imposed a pre-trial restraint on him . Mr. Hrynkevych was placed in custody with the possibility of bail. Already during his stay in the pre-trial detention center, Hrynkevych was served with a second suspicion - of supplying low-quality clothing to the army.

The State Bureau of Investigation has seized the property of the family of Lviv businessman Ihor Hrynkevych. 

Tatiana Salganik

Tatiana Salganik

WarCrimes and emergencies
Armed Forces of Ukraine
Kyiv Pechersk Lavra
Lviv
Kyiv
Brent
$65.29
Bitcoin
$82,901.80
S&P 500
$5,168.48
Tesla
$242.05
Газ TTF
$36.23
Золото
$3,040.51
Ethereum
$1,799.02