Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
HQCJ finds Pavlo Vovk unfit to hold office in the Supreme Court

HQCJ finds Pavlo Vovk unfit to hold office in the Supreme Court

Kyiv

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has recognized Judge Pavlo Vovk as having failed to confirm his ability to administer justice in the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court.

The High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine has recognized Judge Pavlo Vovk as having failed to confirm his ability to administer justice in the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court. This was reported by UNN with reference to HQCJ.

"The Commission decided to recognize Pavlo Vovk as having failed to confirm his ability to administer justice in the Administrative Court of Cassation as part of the Supreme Court due to his failure to attend the meeting without valid reasons," the statement said.

Vovk wanted to become a judge of the Supreme Court.

On July 17 , 2020, SAPO prosecutors and NABU detectives  served suspicion notices to DACK Chairman Vovk, his deputy, five judges of the court, the head of the State Judicial Administration of Ukraine, and four other persons.

The investigation found that the above-mentioned persons (12 people), headed by the DACK head, acted within the framework of a criminal organization aimed at seizing state power by establishing control over the High Qualification Commission of Judges of Ukraine (HQCJ), the High Council of Justice (HCJ) and creating artificial obstacles to their work.

In 2020, the Kyiv Court of Appeal confirmed the decision that Pavlo Vovk is not a suspect in the case of the so-called "DACK tapes" investigated by the NABU.

In June 2022, the case of the "Vovk tapes" was brought to court.

In 2022, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy signed a law liquidating the Kyiv District Administrative Court and establishing the Kyiv City District Administrative Court. 

In December 2022, the U.S. imposed sanctions on Vovk for demanding a bribe in exchange for interference in judicial and other public processes.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

PoliticsCrimes and emergencies

