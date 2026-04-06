How Zelenskyy's visit to Syria opens new opportunities for Ukraine

Volodymyr Zelenskyy's visit to Syria raised many questions, as this direction had not previously been a focus of Ukrainian diplomacy. Political observer Hennadiy Dubov, in a comment for UNN, explained what lies behind it - from economic interests to geopolitics.

The Role of Turkey

The trip to Syria seems unusual against the backdrop of traditional visits to Persian Gulf countries. At the same time, according to the expert, Turkey plays a key role here, effectively acting as a mediator and guarantor of new contacts.

Dubov draws attention to a detail that has symbolic meaning - the Ukrainian president's flight itself took place on a Turkish aircraft. This emphasizes the level of Ankara's involvement in this process and its influence on the region.

Turkey plays a key role. Even the fact that President Zelenskyy arrived on a Turkish aircraft is indicative. Ankara is now actively supporting the new Syrian government and is interested in Ukraine entering this market. - explains the expert.

Economic Interest - Agrarian Factor

Despite the loud headlines, the basis of cooperation is currently quite pragmatic - the economy, particularly the agricultural sector. Syria and the region as a whole traditionally depend on food imports.

Dubov notes that trade volumes are still small but show rapid growth after the resumption of contacts.

The trade base is very low, but it has already grown many times over - from several million to tens of millions of dollars. Our products - grain, oil - are critically important for Syria. In this region, the issue of bread is a matter of social stability. - he says.

Political Bonus for Ukraine

In addition to the economy, Ukraine also gains a political effect. Syria, under the previous regime, was openly pro-Russian, recognized pseudo-republics, and supported the Kremlin.

Now the situation has changed, and this, according to the expert, is already a result.

We are effectively removing an unfriendly state from the list. The new Syrian government declares support for Ukraine's territorial integrity. This is important, even if Syria's voice is not decisive - in international politics, every ally is important. - notes Dubov.

Strategic Perspective - Energy and Logistics

A separate dimension is long-term geopolitical prospects. Syria is at the intersection of potential energy routes between the Middle East and Europe.

This refers to possible pipeline projects from Qatar or other countries in the region to Turkey.

This is a very distant prospect - a horizon of 10 years or more. But theoretically, Ukraine could be interested in such corridors, including as an energy consumer. Syria here is an important transit hub. - explains the expert.

Can Syria Transfer Weapons to Ukraine?

Another aspect is possible military agreements. In particular, the issue of supplying Soviet weapons that could potentially have remained in Syria. However, Dubov assesses such scenarios skeptically.

More likely no than yes. Firstly, it is unknown what actually remained there after Israeli strikes, which effectively destroyed a significant part of Syria's air defense. Secondly, Syria itself depended on Russian supplies. - he says.

In addition, Russian military bases are still present on Syrian territory, which also limits the possibilities for such decisions.

Thus, the visit to Syria is not about quick results, but about forming new directions of influence. Ukraine is trying to simultaneously gain economic opportunities, political support, and lay the groundwork for future strategic projects.

At the same time, Turkey remains a key factor in these processes, without which such diplomatic activity would be significantly more difficult.

Recall

Volodymyr Zelenskyy held talks with the leader of Syria and Turkey on defense and energy. The parties discussed overcoming the consequences of the war and stability.

The President of Ukraine noted that many issues were discussed: from security and defense and the situation in the region due to all events around Iran to energy and infrastructure cooperation between our countries.