How the "Sergei Kotov" was sunk - DIU showed footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship "Sergei Kotov," UNN reports.

"How the "Sergei Kotov" was sunk - video of the destruction of a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship" - captioned the video in the DIU.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides.

