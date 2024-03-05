$41.340.03
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert
In Ukraine, Trump's customs policy will affect prices for goods with foreign components - expert

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure

Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy

NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible

How to diversify the Easter table: 5 desserts worth preparing

NABUgate. Lawyers accuse NABU of wiretapping, NABU - of "collecting rulings": who broke the law

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

Delivery vs pharmacy: can the post office replace the pharmacy infrastructure
NATO Founding Day: How the Alliance Helps Ukraine and When Accession is Possible
How the "Sergei Kotov" was sunk - DIU showed footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship

Kyiv • UNN

 21659 views

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine has released footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship "Sergey Kotov" by naval drones near the Kerch Strait.

How the "Sergei Kotov" was sunk - DIU showed footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet ship

The Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine showed footage of the destruction of the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship "Sergei Kotov," UNN reports.

"How the "Sergei Kotov" was sunk - video of the destruction of a Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship" - captioned the video in the DIU.

Addendum

On the night of March 4-5, a special unit of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine in cooperation with the Ukrainian Navy hit the Russian Black Sea Fleet patrol ship Sergey Kotov with Magura V5 maritime drones near the Kerch Strait. According to the GUR, the ship suffered damage to the stern, starboard and port sides. 

"There are dead and wounded: DIU tells details of the destruction of the Russian ship "Sergei Kotov"

Julia Shramko

Julia Shramko

War
The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine
