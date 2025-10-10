$41.510.10
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Vitali Klitschko
Donald Trump
Yulia Svyrydenko
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Ukraine
United States
Dnipropetrovsk Oblast
Kyiv Oblast
Sumy Oblast
How the government plans to protect the rights of Ukrainian manufacturers in public procurement: Svyrydenko revealed details

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1044 views

The Ministry of Economy will require Ukrainian companies to provide additional proof of goods production in Ukraine for public procurement. This will allow identifying fraudsters and supporting Ukrainian production, not pseudo-localized imports.

How the government plans to protect the rights of Ukrainian manufacturers in public procurement: Svyrydenko revealed details

Ukrainian companies that want to sell goods to the state must provide additional evidence that their products are manufactured in Ukraine. This way, the Ministry of Economy will be able to expose potential fraudsters, said Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, writes UNN.

We protect the rights of Ukrainian manufacturers in public procurement. From now on, Ukrainian companies that want to sell their goods to the state must provide additional evidence that the products are indeed manufactured in Ukraine. The Ministry of Economy will analyze and identify fraudsters.

- Svyrydenko noted.

The head of government emphasized that the state will be able to more effectively distinguish goods produced in Ukraine from foreign ones that are trying to pass themselves off as Ukrainian.

Public procurement should support Ukrainian production, not pseudo-localized imports.

- added the Prime Minister.

Svyrydenko explained that localization is one of the most effective tools of the "Made in Ukraine" policy. According to her, this tool has already helped manufacturers of public transport, municipal equipment, rescue vehicles, and other industries to withstand the full-scale invasion.

In the summer, we expanded localization in public procurement, and now it covers 128 categories of goods.

- Svyrydenko emphasized.

Addition

The Cabinet of Ministers approved amendments to the State Budget-2025, which plan to allocate an additional 324.7 billion hryvnias by the end of the year. The main source of financing for the increased expenditures is funds from the EU within the G7 Extraordinary Revenue Acceleration for Ukraine initiative, as well as a reduction in non-priority expenditures.

Antonina Tumanova

EconomyPolitics
European Union