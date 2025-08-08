How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025 8 August 2025

Prices for stationery depend on the region, brand, and store. The cost of school supplies may vary in neighboring stores. UNN analyzed the cost of a minimal school kit based on the website of one of the well-known shopping centers in Ukraine. As of August 7, promotions are active on the website, so the cost of some goods is indicated with a discount.

School stationery

Cost of school stationery:

⦁ hardcover diary - from 42 UAH to 508.20 UAH;

⦁ softcover diary - from 24 UAH to 443.34 UAH;

⦁ pencil case - from 15 UAH to 2,950 UAH;

⦁ notebooks with 12 sheets - from 2 UAH to 30 UAH;

⦁ set (5 pcs) of notebooks with 12 sheets - from 38 UAH to 138.20 UAH;

⦁ notebooks with 18 sheets - from 5.60 UAH to 28 UAH;

⦁ set (5 pcs) of notebooks with 18 sheets - from 82 UAH to 145 UAH;

⦁ notebook covers (10 pcs) - from 7.60 UAH to 38 UAH;

⦁ book covers (10 pcs) - from 10.90 UAH to 193 UAH;

⦁ set of blue and colored ballpoint pens (10 pcs) - from 30 UAH to 196.30 UAH;

⦁ set of graphite pencils (12 pcs) - from 3.10 UAH to 1,840 UAH;

⦁ set of colored pencils (12 pcs) - from 16 UAH to 933.30 UAH;

⦁ sets of rulers - from 21.50 UAH to 743.70 UAH;

⦁ compass - from 16.10 UAH to 1,144 UAH;

⦁ sharpener (pencil sharpener) - from 2.90 UAH to 519.30 UAH;

⦁ eraser for pencils - from 3.50 UAH to 99 UAH;

⦁ corrector - from 9.90 UAH to 181 UAH.

In total, the minimal set, considering the lowest prices, will cost approximately 322 UAH.

Cost of backpacks and shoe bags

School backpacks:

backpack with orthopedic back - from 199 UAH to 6,409 UAH. Estimated average cost 3,328 UAH;

backpack with anatomical back - from 299 UAH to 4,410 UAH. Estimated average cost 2,666 UAH.

Shoe bags:

⦁ from 30 UAH to 1,074 UAH.

Additional expenses

Parents will have to purchase additional stationery depending on the grade their child is in. For example, for elementary school students, specifically, the following are needed:

⦁ drawing album;

⦁ colored paper, scissors;

⦁ glue;

⦁ plasticine;

⦁ paints and brushes.

High school students need atlases, contour maps, special notebooks, and sets for the NMT (National Multisubject Test).

The Cabinet of Ministers launched a payment of 5,000 UAH for the service "Schoolchild's Package".

Parents of schoolchildren will be able to receive financial assistance on a special virtual card in "Diia" after the child is enrolled in school. The funds can only be spent on children's goods in officially designated stores. For those who do not use "Diia", an alternative is provided through the Pension Fund.