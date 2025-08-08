How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025 8 August 2025

$41.610.07
48.290.19
ukenru
06:06 AM • 5538 views
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025
04:04 AM • 14902 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity
August 7, 09:06 PM • 17638 views
Putin should not meet with Zelensky before our meeting - Trump
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69242 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 02:11 PM • 57816 views
"Anti-state decision": VRU Committee on National Security called for the cancellation of the State Aviation Service's transfer of Mi-8 powers to a foreign company
Exclusive
August 7, 12:15 PM • 119005 views
Introduction of excise tax on carbonated drinks: prices may increase by 10-20%
Exclusive
August 7, 11:55 AM • 113977 views
Didn't find or didn't look? Police confirmed they closed the case against NBU chief lawyer Zyma
Exclusive
August 7, 09:40 AM • 96886 views
New build market in Ukraine in 2025: how the war changed the construction map
August 7, 09:15 AM • 146702 views
TCR will be obliged to wear body cameras from September 1 - Ministry of Defense
Exclusive
August 7, 08:14 AM • 75136 views
Trilateral meeting of Zelenskyy, Trump, and Putin: political scientist assessed the likelihood of it taking place
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1m/s
58%
756mm
Popular news
Enemy drone attacked Kharkiv: fire at a civilian enterpriseAugust 7, 09:13 PM • 5378 views
"It depends on Putin": Trump responded whether the deadline for reaching a ceasefire agreement with Ukraine is validAugust 7, 09:18 PM • 11137 views
"Real child trafficking": occupiers created an online catalog of Ukrainian children from Luhansk region for adoptionPhotoAugust 7, 11:06 PM • 10693 views
The first manifestation of the Kremlin's new imperial policy: the Ministry of Foreign Affairs made a statement on the anniversary of Russia's attack on Georgia02:28 AM • 14425 views
Ukraine and Romania will jointly build a bridge across the Tysa RiverPhoto02:56 AM • 3450 views
Publications
How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 202506:06 AM • 5538 views
Today, Viktoria Roshchyna is being laid to rest: details of the case of the journalist who died in Russian captivity04:04 AM • 14899 views
Instead of vital ones – ascorbic acid: what's wrong with the 30% discounted medicines listPhoto
Exclusive
August 7, 03:56 PM • 69238 views
Contenders for the Young Player of the Year trophy have been announced: who is on the list?PhotoAugust 7, 01:59 PM • 82127 views
Protecting the interests of pharma giants instead of patients: how MP Kuzminykh promotes the "Darnytsia" line under the guise of caring for UkrainiansPhotoAugust 7, 12:43 PM • 102339 views
Actual people
Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump
Binyamin Netanyahu
Oleksandr Syrskyi
Ruslan Stefanchuk
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
White House
Israel
Luhansk Oblast
Advertisement
UNN Lite
For a quick snack: top original sandwiches from around the worldPhotoAugust 7, 11:02 AM • 123771 views
Netflix presented the first part of the second season of "Wednesday": more mysteries and family dramasAugust 6, 10:39 AM • 141053 views
"House of the Dragon" star Matt Smith joins "Star Wars" - MediaAugust 6, 07:07 AM • 149413 views
Rapper Diddy appealed to Trump for a pardon - reportAugust 6, 05:58 AM • 140124 views
Tom Holland showed the first footage from the new movie "Spider-Man: A New Day"PhotoAugust 4, 03:58 PM • 150230 views
Actual
Brent Crude
Shahed-136
ChatGPT
Unmanned aerial vehicle
Pistol

How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025 8 August 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 5542 views

With less than a month until the new academic year, UNN decided to compile estimated prices for a basic stationery set for a schoolchild in 2025.

How much will it cost to get a child ready for school: the cost of a basic set in 2025

Prices for stationery depend on the region, brand, and store. The cost of school supplies may vary in neighboring stores. UNN analyzed the cost of a minimal school kit based on the website of one of the well-known shopping centers in Ukraine. As of August 7, promotions are active on the website, so the cost of some goods is indicated with a discount.

School stationery

Cost of school stationery:

⦁ hardcover diary - from 42 UAH to 508.20 UAH;

⦁ softcover diary - from 24 UAH to 443.34 UAH;

⦁ pencil case - from 15 UAH to 2,950 UAH;

⦁ notebooks with 12 sheets - from 2 UAH to 30 UAH;

⦁ set (5 pcs) of notebooks with 12 sheets - from 38 UAH to 138.20 UAH;

⦁ notebooks with 18 sheets - from 5.60 UAH to 28 UAH;

⦁ set (5 pcs) of notebooks with 18 sheets - from 82 UAH to 145 UAH;

⦁ notebook covers (10 pcs) - from 7.60 UAH to 38 UAH;

⦁ book covers (10 pcs) - from 10.90 UAH to 193 UAH;

⦁ set of blue and colored ballpoint pens (10 pcs) - from 30 UAH to 196.30 UAH;

⦁ set of graphite pencils (12 pcs) - from 3.10 UAH to 1,840 UAH;

⦁ set of colored pencils (12 pcs) - from 16 UAH to 933.30 UAH;

⦁ sets of rulers - from 21.50 UAH to 743.70 UAH;

⦁ compass - from 16.10 UAH to 1,144 UAH;

⦁ sharpener (pencil sharpener) - from 2.90 UAH to 519.30 UAH;

⦁ eraser for pencils - from 3.50 UAH to 99 UAH;

⦁ corrector - from 9.90 UAH to 181 UAH.

In total, the minimal set, considering the lowest prices, will cost approximately 322 UAH.

Cost of backpacks and shoe bags

School backpacks:

  • backpack with orthopedic back - from 199 UAH to 6,409 UAH. Estimated average cost 3,328 UAH;
    • backpack with anatomical back - from 299 UAH to 4,410 UAH. Estimated average cost 2,666 UAH.

      Shoe bags:

      ⦁ from 30 UAH to 1,074 UAH.

      Additional expenses

      Parents will have to purchase additional stationery depending on the grade their child is in. For example, for elementary school students, specifically, the following are needed:

      ⦁ drawing album;

      ⦁ colored paper, scissors;

      ⦁ glue;

      ⦁ plasticine;

      ⦁ paints and brushes.

      High school students need atlases, contour maps, special notebooks, and sets for the NMT (National Multisubject Test).

      The new academic year starts for 3 million children: how schools are preparing for a safe start amid the war05.08.25, 15:52 • 2373 views

      Addition

      The Cabinet of Ministers launched a payment of 5,000 UAH for the service "Schoolchild's Package".

      Parents of schoolchildren will be able to receive financial assistance on a special virtual card in "Diia" after the child is enrolled in school. The funds can only be spent on children's goods in officially designated stores. For those who do not use "Diia", an alternative is provided through the Pension Fund.

      Anna Murashko

      EconomyPublicationsEducation Finance
      Pension Fund of Ukraine
      Ukraine