How many babies were registered in a week in Ukraine: the Ministry of Justice responded
Kyiv • UNN
In Ukraine, 2780 newborns were registered in the last 7 days: 1439 boys and 1341 girls. The Ministry of Justice is working on simplifying the process of obtaining the first documents for babies.
During the week, 2780 children were officially registered in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN citing the Ministry of Justice of Ukraine.
In the last 7 days, 2780 newborns have been registered in Ukraine: 1439 boys and 1341 girls
The Ministry of Justice emphasized that each child is a future citizen of Ukraine, so the Ministry is working to ensure that every little Ukrainian receives their first documents quickly, conveniently, and without unnecessary hassle.
Supplement
Sociologist and head of the Institute of Demography and Social Research named after M. V. Ptukha, Ella Libanova reported that Ukraine is experiencing a demographic crisis, but its cause is not only the war.