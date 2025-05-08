How is seed import changing in Ukraine? Farmers warn of the risks of high prices and mismatched varieties

$41.440.02
47.070.11
ukenru
Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named
Exclusive
08:51 AM

Ukrainian companies can produce up to 10 million UAVs per year: conditions named

07:53 AM

Ministry of Economy expects that the investment fund with the US start operating within a few weeks

Exclusive
07:22 AM

Spring frosts in Ukraine: experts explained how this will affect the harvest of fruit trees and prices

May 8, 03:10 AM

May 8: Day of Remembrance and Reconciliation

May 7, 07:04 PM

Black smoke in the Vatican: cardinals did not elect the Pope on the first try

May 7, 06:29 PM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

Exclusive
May 7, 03:37 PM

Court decision is not a decree: how ARMA delays the execution of resolutions

Exclusive
May 7, 03:25 PM

Committee work: How much do the heads and heads of secretariats of VR committees earn and how have their salaries changed?

Exclusive
May 7, 02:38 PM

"Only Patriot systems can effectively shoot down ballistics": expert explained how air defense works and what Ukraine needs

Exclusive
May 7, 02:35 PM

A PrivatBank terminal exploded in Kyiv: miraculously, there were no casualties - video

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

© 2007 — 2024

Ax attack at the University of Warsaw: there is a dead and wounded

May 8, 01:26 AM

Putin refused Kadyrov's resignation from the post of head of Chechnya - ISW

May 8, 02:39 AM

North Korea launches ballistic missiles towards the Sea of Japan: details

May 8, 03:03 AM

Will not extract any minerals: the Ministry of Economy explained how the investment fund will work under the agreement with the USA

07:10 AM

Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM
Transfer of property complexes of the State Property Fund: promises of billions, reality - debts and liquidations

07:43 AM

Mineral agreement: details of how and what MPs will vote for have become known

May 7, 06:29 PM

Almost all household electronics in Ukraine are imported: expert talks about "gray" market schemes
Exclusive

May 7, 10:29 AM

India's strikes on Pakistan: how the world community reacts to the conflict

May 7, 10:06 AM

Deficit of coaches, war and children leaving abroad: Ministry of Youth and Sports on threats to big sports
Exclusive

May 7, 09:50 AM
GTA VI: New Trailer Breaks Viewing Records, Soundtrack Soars in Charts

09:29 AM

Timothée Chalamet made his red carpet debut with Kylie Jenner at the film awards in Italy

08:37 AM

Firefighters rescued a puppy during a fire in Dnipropetrovsk region

May 7, 01:49 PM

GTA VI: Second Trailer Released

May 6, 01:46 PM

Timothée Chalamet skipped the Met Gala for an NBA game while Kylie Jenner shone at the event

May 6, 09:05 AM
How is seed import changing in Ukraine? Farmers warn of the risks of high prices and mismatched varieties

Kyiv • UNN

 • 2490 views

Seed imports to Ukraine in 2024 increased by 3.2%, reaching $381.3 million. Experts warn of risks associated with prices and mismatched varieties.

How is seed import changing in Ukraine? Farmers warn of the risks of high prices and mismatched varieties

In recent years, particularly due to the war in Ukraine, the import of foreign seeds has significantly increased. The total import of seeds of grain and oil crops, sugar beets and vegetables in 2024 amounted to USD 381.3 million, which is 3.2% higher than in 2023, writes UNN.

Details

According to the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics" of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine, last year the state imported 8.6 thousand tons of grain seeds and 22.2 thousand tons of oilseeds for a total amount of USD 302.3 million. At the same time, purchases of sugar beet seeds abroad increased by 52.7% - from 727 tons in 2023 to 973 tons last year, and the price increased from USD 45,117/ton to USD 51,493/ton. Vegetable seed purchases also increased by 27.3% to USD 28.9 million.

"The volume of purchases of grain and oilseed seeds of foreign selection has been gradually decreasing since 2022, while in terms of imports of sugar beet and vegetable seeds, there has been an upward trend for three consecutive years," said Oleksandr Zakharchuk, Head of the Investment and Material and Technical Support Department of the National Scientific Center "Institute of Agrarian Economics", Corresponding Member of the National Academy of Sciences.

Open data from the State Customs Service of Ukraine show that in the first three months of 2025, Ukraine imported seeds, fruits and spores for sowing worth USD 51.75 million, which is about 1,249 tons. Anise, star anise, fennel, coriander and juniper berries were also imported for USD 283,000 (101 tons). Flax seeds were imported for USD 7,000 (3 tons), and rapeseed or rapeseed seeds for USD 428,000 (42 tons).

At the same time, experts emphasize that active imports of foreign seed materials carry risks, and a higher price is not the only problem. Varieties bred in other countries may show lower yields or resistance to diseases in specific Ukrainian climatic conditions. This jeopardizes production efficiency.

Viral seedlings made in Europe: why Ukrainian farmers are losing crops and money22.04.25, 15:23 • 93270 views

Instead, the domestic seed market remains stable and competitive, but needs support, not additional barriers to development. Ukrainian enterprises and institutions, including the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences, regularly check seed quality, disease resistance, yield and other important indicators. All this happens despite difficult war conditions and limited resources.

One of the key steps in this direction was the adoption of the Strategy of Genetic Resources of Plants of Ukraine for 2024-2028, which was developed by scientists of the National Academy of Agrarian Sciences of Ukraine. Its goal is to preserve unique genetic resources, including wheat, barley, peas, chickpeas, sunflower, which are of global importance.

Against the background of the enormous work of scientists, it seems strange that other state representatives are creating difficulties for the work. For example, recently farmers faced a situation where the State Property Fund of Ukraine was trying to alienate 135,000 hectares of land from them. Currently, the Agrarian Committee of the Verkhovna Rada of Ukraine has sent this issue for revision. Experts warn that the loss of scientific lands of the National Academy of Sciences may lead to the destruction of the entire system of agricultural selection, degradation of the horticulture industry and loss of biodiversity. At the same time, the cost of propagating only 1 crop can range from 1 to tens of millions of dollars. Therefore, the question is that we may lose the ability and skills to propagate and buy these technologies from foreigners.

Summing up, it is important to note that strategic for the development of Ukrainian seed production, which is able to ensure food security and sustainability of the industry in the long term, is the support of domestic producers, investment in scientific research and selection, improvement of the certification system, as well as the creation of favorable conditions for the preservation and efficient use of agricultural land.

Let us remind you

In 2020, Order No. 1010-r of the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine transferred almost 91,000 hectares of state land to the management of the State Property Fund. This step was intended to increase the efficiency of state land management, increase budget revenues and improve the use of resources, but the results were far from expected. Instead of the planned billion hryvnias of additional income to the budget, it was possible to receive only UAH 615.7 million. The State Land Bank announced auctions for only 42.3 thousand hectares, and leased - 20.5 thousand hectares, which is about 22% of the total area. Thus, more than 70,000 hectares for one reason or another remained unused.

Lilia Podolyak

Lilia Podolyak

EconomyAgronomy news
