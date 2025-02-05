How can families of missing persons protect themselves from fraudsters? Law enforcement officers gave advice

ukenru
11:57 AM

Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center

09:54 AM

“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law

09:29 AM

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police

09:20 AM

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

08:41 AM

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods

February 28, 06:23 AM

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 27, 10:22 PM

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2

February 27, 05:54 PM

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year

February 27, 01:35 PM

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet

February 27, 01:15 PM

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

February 28, 05:35 AM
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

February 28, 05:48 AM
107 out of 208 enemy drones were shot down over Ukraine overnight, 97 did not reach their targets

February 28, 07:13 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM
February 27, 09:18 AM
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM
Actual
How can families of missing persons protect themselves from fraudsters? Law enforcement officers gave advice

How can families of missing persons protect themselves from fraudsters? Law enforcement officers gave advice

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 24956 views

The Ministry of Internal Affairs warns of fraudsters who are extorting money and confidential information from the families of missing persons. The offenders pose as volunteers and demand payment for non-existent services or information.

Fraudsters take advantage of the desperation of families whose loved ones have gone missing and lure them out of money or confidential information. They may pose as volunteers, officials, or international organizations, promising help or information about the missing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has given recommendations on how to avoid becoming a victim of deception, UNN reports.

How do fraudsters work?

Attackers can contact you by phone, social media, or private messages and make demands:

  • Money for “information” about a missing relative;
    • Personal data of military personnel or their family members;
      • Bank details for the alleged processing of assistance;
        • Photos of the documents;
          • Repayment of non-existent debts.

            Such schemes can often be linked to the activities of enemy special services.

            How to protect yourself?

            1. Check the information. Do not trust strangers who offer information about missing persons for money. Use only official resources of government agencies and trusted organizations.

            2. Do not disclose personal information. Confidential information about the military and their families can be used by the enemy.

            3. 3. Avoid financial transfers. Government agencies and official volunteers do not demand payment for searching for missing persons or releasing prisoners.

            If you suspect fraud, contact the Cyberpolice via an electronic appeal, the National Police department or call 112, 102.

            Recall

            UNN wrote that the attackers spread false information on social networks and messengers that pensions would be increased by almost one and a half times starting from February 2025. 

            Yulia Havryliuk

            Yulia Havryliuk

