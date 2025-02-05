How can families of missing persons protect themselves from fraudsters? Law enforcement officers gave advice

Fraudsters take advantage of the desperation of families whose loved ones have gone missing and lure them out of money or confidential information. They may pose as volunteers, officials, or international organizations, promising help or information about the missing. The Ministry of Internal Affairs has given recommendations on how to avoid becoming a victim of deception, UNN reports.

How do fraudsters work?

Attackers can contact you by phone, social media, or private messages and make demands:

Money for “information” about a missing relative;

Personal data of military personnel or their family members;

Bank details for the alleged processing of assistance;

Photos of the documents;

Repayment of non-existent debts.

Such schemes can often be linked to the activities of enemy special services.

How to protect yourself?

1. Check the information. Do not trust strangers who offer information about missing persons for money. Use only official resources of government agencies and trusted organizations.

2. Do not disclose personal information. Confidential information about the military and their families can be used by the enemy.

3. 3. Avoid financial transfers. Government agencies and official volunteers do not demand payment for searching for missing persons or releasing prisoners.

If you suspect fraud, contact the Cyberpolice via an electronic appeal, the National Police department or call 112, 102.

