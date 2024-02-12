Housing for IDPs is being arranged in Chernivtsi with EU support

Housing for internally displaced persons is being arranged in Chernivtsi with the support of the European Union. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Housing for internally displaced persons is being renovated in Chernivtsi with the support of the EU. The reconstruction is being carried out under the EU Support for the Immediate Needs of Internally Displaced Persons in Chernivtsi program.

Thus, the roof of the dormitory at 25 Shkilna Street has already been repaired, the attic insulated and old windows and doors replaced. The repair of the facade, interior, and heating, water supply, and sewage systems is currently underway.

At the same time, another part of the project involves the modernization of one of the buildings of Polyclinic No. 3 at 218 Holovna Street. Thanks to the reconstruction, current repairs have already been completed, new equipment and furniture have been purchased, and a recreation area and playground have been created. In the near future, it is planned to install a lift for people with disabilities.

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented under the leadership of the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).

