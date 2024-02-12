ukenru
Forgiveness Sunday 2025: traditions, rituals and spiritual purification on the eve of Lent
Five unrivaled premieres in March: what to watch
Observe and rethink: astrologer told about the peculiarities of March under the influence of retrograde Mercury and Venus
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
Housing for IDPs is being arranged in Chernivtsi with EU support

Housing for IDPs is being arranged in Chernivtsi with EU support

Kyiv

With the support of the European Union, housing for internally displaced persons is being arranged in Chernivtsi to meet their immediate needs.

Housing for internally displaced persons is being arranged in Chernivtsi with the support of the European Union. This was reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories of Ukraine, UNN reports.

Details

Housing for internally displaced persons is being renovated in Chernivtsi with the support of the EU. The reconstruction is being carried out under the EU Support for the Immediate Needs of Internally Displaced Persons in Chernivtsi program.

Thus, the roof of the dormitory at 25 Shkilna Street has already been repaired, the attic insulated and old windows and doors replaced. The repair of the facade, interior, and heating, water supply, and sewage systems is currently underway.

At the same time, another part of the project involves the modernization of one of the buildings of Polyclinic No. 3 at 218 Holovna Street. Thanks to the reconstruction, current repairs have already been completed, new equipment and furniture have been purchased, and a recreation area and playground have been created. In the near future, it is planned to install a lift for people with disabilities.

Add

The project is funded by the European Union and implemented under the leadership of the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO).

Residential complex for IDPs to be built in Zhytomyr with EU support16.01.24, 15:18 • 29304 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

SocietyWar
ministry-of-reintegration-of-temporarily-occupied-territoriesMinistry of Reintegration of Temporarily Occupied Territories
european-unionEuropean Union
chernivtsiChernivtsi
zhytomyrZhytomyr

Contact us about advertising