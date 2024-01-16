Residential complex for IDPs to be built in Zhytomyr with EU support

With the support of the European Union, four high-rise buildings with 116 apartments for internally displaced persons will be built in Zhytomyr. This is reported by the Ministry for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, UNN reports.

Details

It is noted that this year more than 400 internally displaced persons will receive apartments for free.

Four multi-storey buildings with 116 apartments will be built as part of the "Housing for IDPs and Reconstruction of Liberated Cities in Ukraine" program funded by the European Union and managed by the Nordic Environment Finance Corporation (NEFCO) - the agency summarized.

The project involves the construction of four 4-storey buildings, the installation of the necessary utilities and landscaping. A shelter is planned in the basement of one of the buildings to accommodate residents if necessary.

Government allocates UAH 20 million to compensate for housing costs for IDPs

Addendum

The ministry said that the apartments are planned to be one- and two-bedroom. In addition, the price will include interior decoration, as well as furnishing and equipment with household appliances.

At the same time, all the apartments on the ground floor will be designed to accommodate people with limited mobility.

At the same time, parking spaces, a playground and recreation areas will be arranged for the residents of the residential complex within the quarter.

Recall

Ukraine has increased the compensation and duration of support for employers who hire IDPs, with higher amounts now tied to the minimum wage.