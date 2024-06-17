Enemy attack on infrastructure in Poltava district: 9 wounded are known

Nine people were injured in an enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in Poltava district. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Today the enemy struck at the civilian infrastructure of Poltava district. People were injured, as of now we know about nine people who were wounded, but no fatalities. Several high-rise buildings were damaged. Information is being updated - Pronin said.

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victimsand there may be people under the rubble.