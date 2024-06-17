Enemy attack on infrastructure in Poltava district: 9 wounded are known

$41.340.03
45.851.22
ukenru
Increasing electricity and gas tariffs is not on the agenda - Ministry of Energy
10:10 AM • 11992 views

Exclusive
06:27 AM • 124451 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127729 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142220 views

Exclusive
April 3, 03:18 PM • 201484 views

"This is not about pressure on pharmacies, it's about fair rules of the game for all market participants": MP Kuzminykh on the new regulation of the pharmaceutical market

Exclusive
April 3, 01:51 PM • 240548 views

Apartment rental prices in Kyiv exceed pre-war levels: what to expect next

April 3, 01:29 PM • 148541 views

Georgia has reduced the visa-free period for Ukrainians from three years to one year

Exclusive
April 3, 09:14 AM • 370243 views

US trade war: experts explained the consequences for Ukraine and America itself

April 3, 08:00 AM • 182678 views

Easter basket: how much will it cost this year

April 3, 06:50 AM • 149840 views

"Difficult, but not critical": government assessed Trump's tariffs for Ukraine and is working on better terms

+20°
3.4m/s
34%
The number of tanks lost by Russia in Ukraine is comparable to the US tank corps – NATO General Cavoli

April 4, 03:29 AM • 86032 views

Much ado about nothing, but is there a crime: lawyer questions the legality of NABU's suspicion in the case of lawyers and a "bot"

April 4, 04:00 AM • 121022 views

A month since the ban on marketing in the pharmaceutical industry: who made millions from it

April 4, 06:14 AM • 107871 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 23236 views

F-16s for Ukraine: US General announces new fighter jet deliveries

08:18 AM • 43435 views
Exclusive

06:27 AM • 124451 views

April 4, 06:14 AM • 109139 views

April 4, 05:56 AM • 127729 views

April 4, 04:00 AM • 122267 views

April 3, 07:36 PM • 142220 views
The series "The Handmaid's Tale" will get a sequel: filming will begin soon

10:29 AM • 8670 views

Full of skulls and other special effects - a first look at the film "Predator: Wasteland"

10:08 AM • 10753 views

Kim Kardashian posted revealing photos on Instagram after rumors of Kanye West's split from his wife

09:23 AM • 15011 views

Disney showed the first footage of the movie "Avatar: Fire and Ashes" at CinemaCon

09:06 AM • 16396 views

Marvel showed footage from the new "Fantastic Four": the Silver Surfer and Galactus will appear in the film

07:29 AM • 24104 views
Enemy attack on infrastructure in Poltava district: 9 wounded are known

Kyiv • UNN

 • 30553 views

Nine people were injured as a result of hostile shelling of civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, several high-rise buildings were damaged.

Enemy attack on infrastructure in Poltava district: 9 wounded are known

Nine people were injured in an enemy strike on civilian infrastructure in Poltava district. This was reported by the head of the Poltava RMA Philip Pronin, UNN reports.

Today the enemy struck at the civilian infrastructure of Poltava district. People were injured, as of now we know about nine people who were wounded, but no fatalities. Several high-rise buildings were damaged. Information is being updated

- Pronin said.

Addendum

Earlier, Pronin reported that Russian troops had preliminarily hit civilian infrastructure in Poltava district, there are victimsand there may be people under the rubble.

Anna Murashko

Anna Murashko

SocietyWar
Poltava
Brent
$65.05
Bitcoin
$82,700.10
S&P 500
$5,438.02
Tesla
$269.16
Газ TTF
$36.15
Золото
$3,133.80
Ethereum
$1,783.91