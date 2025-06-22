$41.690.00
<p>Terrible night in Donetsk Oblast: Sloviansk and Kramatorsk under shelling, 17-year-old boy killed</p>

Kyiv • UNN

 • 434 views

On the night of June 22, as a result of shelling in the Donetsk region, there are dead and wounded among the civilian population. Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire.

On the night of Sunday, June 22, the enemy attacked Donetsk region. This was reported by Vadym Filashkin, head of the regional military administration, informs UNN.

Details

According to him, Sloviansk and Kramatorsk came under enemy fire.

In Sloviansk, a 17-year-old boy died, three people were wounded. 32 private houses, 2 administrative buildings, 4 multi-story buildings, an industrial premises, and 3 cars were damaged

- Filashkin stated.

He indicated that in Kramatorsk, the enemy struck a residential building and an industrial zone. Currently, one person is known to be wounded, and one person remains under the rubble. Rescue operations are ongoing.

"The enemy deliberately targets civilians. The danger does not disappear for a single day. I urge everyone: evacuate from Donetsk region to safer regions of Ukraine," the head of the OVA wrote.

Recall

On the morning of June 21, Russian troops attacked 4 settlements in Donetsk Oblast, including Kramatorsk, wounding at least 7 people. Damage to private houses and cars was recorded.

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

War
Donetsk Oblast
Sloviansk
Ukraine
Kramatorsk
