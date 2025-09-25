Hong Kong recovers after devastating Typhoon Ragasa: airport and part of infrastructure reopened

Hong Kong on Thursday resumed flights from its international airport after a 36-hour suspension, and also reopened some businesses, transport routes, and schools after the world's most powerful tropical cyclone, Ragasa, hit the financial hub. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Typhoon Ragasa paralyzed the densely populated metropolis from Tuesday afternoon, having previously passed through the northern regions of the Philippines and Taiwan, where 14 people died, and on Wednesday hit the Chinese city of Yangjiang in Guangdong province.

More than 100 people were injured in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, authorities issued the highest storm warning level — signal 10, which was in effect for almost the entire day.

On Thursday, the observatory lowered the warning level to third (second lowest), leaving kindergartens and some schools closed, as Ragasa moved away from the city and weakened to a tropical storm level.

On Wednesday, huge waves covered the eastern and southern coasts of Hong Kong, causing widespread flooding, inundating roads and residential buildings.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority announced that airlines would gradually resume flights from 6:00 AM (10:00 GMT) on Thursday, with all three runways operating simultaneously.

Flights are expected to operate until late night the following day, with the number of flights exceeding 1,000 — which corresponds to the normal level - the statement said.

Authorities also warned that the airport would be busy on Thursday and Friday.

City services are carrying out urgent repairs to damaged roads, clearing more than 1,000 fallen trees, and responding to about 85 cases of flooding.

On Tuesday, Hong Kong prepared for the super typhoon Ragasa - the strongest tropical typhoon in the world this year, closing schools and some businesses, with most passenger flights suspended until Thursday morning.