10:24 AM • 11792 views
Blocking journalistic investigations or expanding human rights: an analysis of the scandalous bill
06:48 AM • 16349 views
EBRD downgrades Ukraine's economic growth forecast for 2025 to 2.5%
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38825 views
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
September 24, 06:42 PM • 44140 views
Panama canceled the registration of more than two hundred Russian tankers
September 24, 02:27 PM • 67268 views
Subsoil Agreement: Ministry of Economy Names Main Task of Joint Fund with US
Exclusive
September 24, 01:04 PM • 51832 views
Not only Poland, but also France and Great Britain: expert told how far Russia can strike Europe with "Shaheds"
Exclusive
September 24, 12:07 PM • 45915 views
Will there be power outages during the heating season: explanation from the head of the parliamentary energy committee
September 24, 11:17 AM • 41525 views
Novorossiysk attacked by air and sea drones: video and all detailsVideo
September 24, 11:04 AM • 71864 views
Heating season 2025: start, tariffs and main challenges
Exclusive
September 24, 10:07 AM • 23203 views
Trump spoke for the first time about Ukraine's return to 1991 borders: expert commented on the change in US president's rhetoric
Metro to Troieshchyna: Kyiv City State Administration announced the development of documentation and the start dates of works
Exclusive
06:09 AM • 38858 views
Hong Kong recovers after devastating Typhoon Ragasa: airport and part of infrastructure reopened

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1152 views

Hong Kong has resumed flights and some businesses after a 36-hour hiatus caused by Typhoon Ragasa. More than 100 people were injured, and the infrastructure suffered significant damage.

Hong Kong recovers after devastating Typhoon Ragasa: airport and part of infrastructure reopened

Hong Kong on Thursday resumed flights from its international airport after a 36-hour suspension, and also reopened some businesses, transport routes, and schools after the world's most powerful tropical cyclone, Ragasa, hit the financial hub. This is reported by Reuters, writes UNN.

Details

Typhoon Ragasa paralyzed the densely populated metropolis from Tuesday afternoon, having previously passed through the northern regions of the Philippines and Taiwan, where 14 people died, and on Wednesday hit the Chinese city of Yangjiang in Guangdong province.

More than 100 people were injured in Hong Kong. On Wednesday, authorities issued the highest storm warning level — signal 10, which was in effect for almost the entire day.

On Thursday, the observatory lowered the warning level to third (second lowest), leaving kindergartens and some schools closed, as Ragasa moved away from the city and weakened to a tropical storm level.

On Wednesday, huge waves covered the eastern and southern coasts of Hong Kong, causing widespread flooding, inundating roads and residential buildings.

The Hong Kong Airport Authority announced that airlines would gradually resume flights from 6:00 AM (10:00 GMT) on Thursday, with all three runways operating simultaneously.

Flights are expected to operate until late night the following day, with the number of flights exceeding 1,000 — which corresponds to the normal level

- the statement said.

Authorities also warned that the airport would be busy on Thursday and Friday.

City services are carrying out urgent repairs to damaged roads, clearing more than 1,000 fallen trees, and responding to about 85 cases of flooding.

Recall

On Tuesday, Hong Kong prepared for the super typhoon Ragasa - the strongest tropical typhoon in the world this year, closing schools and some businesses, with most passenger flights suspended until Thursday morning.

Olga Rozgon

News of the World
Philippines
Hong Kong
Taiwan