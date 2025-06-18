Honda successfully tested a reusable rocket, aiming for a suborbital launch by 2029 18 June 2025

Honda has successfully tested the launch and landing of an experimental reusable rocket for the first time.

Details

The test took place at a training ground in the Taiki spaceport in northern Japan. According to the company, the rocket reached an altitude of 271 meters and made a precise landing.

The rocket, built by Honda R\&D, is 6.3 meters high. It landed after a minute-long flight.

At the same time, Honda has not yet made a decision regarding the commercialization of the new technology, but it is not stopping its research.

While no decisions have yet been made regarding the commercialization of these rocket technologies, Honda will continue to make progress in fundamental research with the aim of developing technologies that will enable technological capabilities for suborbital launches by 2029 - the statement said.

The company emphasized that work on rockets could benefit civil applications.

Research into launch vehicles has the potential to make a greater contribution to people's daily lives by launching satellites with its own rockets, which could lead to the emergence of various services compatible with Honda's other business areas - the company emphasized.

Reference

A suborbital launch involves reaching the edge of space without entering orbit. In 2021, Honda announced its intention to develop reusable rockets, but this is the first rocket test conducted. SpaceX leads in reusable launches, along with other private market players.

Recall

