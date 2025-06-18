$41.530.01
Honda successfully tested a reusable rocket, aiming for a suborbital launch by 2029 18 June 2025

Kyiv • UNN

 • 928 views

Honda conducted the first successful launch and landing test of its experimental reusable rocket in Japan. The company is exploring the possibility of suborbital launches by 2029, seeing potential in civilian applications.

Honda successfully tested a reusable rocket, aiming for a suborbital launch by 2029

Honda has successfully tested the launch and landing of an experimental reusable rocket for the first time.

This is reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

The test took place at a training ground in the Taiki spaceport in northern Japan. According to the company, the rocket reached an altitude of 271 meters and made a precise landing.

On Tuesday, the Japanese company successfully tested the launch and landing of its reusable rocket prototype

- Honda reported.

The rocket, built by Honda R\&D, is 6.3 meters high. It landed after a minute-long flight.

Honda R\&D, the research arm of Japan's second-largest automaker, successfully landed its 6.3-meter (20.6 ft) experimental reusable launch vehicle after reaching an altitude of 271 meters (889 ft)

- the statement said. 

At the same time, Honda has not yet made a decision regarding the commercialization of the new technology, but it is not stopping its research.

While no decisions have yet been made regarding the commercialization of these rocket technologies, Honda will continue to make progress in fundamental research with the aim of developing technologies that will enable technological capabilities for suborbital launches by 2029

- the statement said.

The company emphasized that work on rockets could benefit civil applications.

Research into launch vehicles has the potential to make a greater contribution to people's daily lives by launching satellites with its own rockets, which could lead to the emergence of various services compatible with Honda's other business areas

- the company emphasized.

Reference

A suborbital launch involves reaching the edge of space without entering orbit. In 2021, Honda announced its intention to develop reusable rockets, but this is the first rocket test conducted. SpaceX leads in reusable launches, along with other private market players.

Recall

Honda denies Trump's statement about building a new plant in the USA.  

Honda will return to Formula 1 in 2026.

Andrey Kulik

Andrey Kulik

News of the WorldTechnologies
Japan
Tesla
