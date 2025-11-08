ukenru
02:33 PM • 1534 views
Entry and exit abroad resumed: processing of citizens and cars began
08:59 AM • 29551 views
Russia attacked energy facilities in 5 regions, there are emergency blackouts, the most difficult situation is in Kharkiv, Sumy and Poltava regions - Ministry of Energy
Exclusive
November 8, 08:00 AM • 52179 views
Drunk driving an electric scooter: lawyer explained what responsibility is provided
November 7, 05:00 PM • 72427 views
5 films about prehistoric culture: what to watch this weekendVideo
Exclusive
November 7, 03:32 PM • 96366 views
Women and money: why the future of finance has a female face
Exclusive
November 7, 02:58 PM • 83326 views
Holidays are approaching: which foods will rise in price the most by New Year's
Exclusive
November 7, 01:59 PM • 71667 views
The Russian trace in the decision of the suspended head of the State Aviation Service Bilchuk: why the official investigation went beyond the standard procedurePhoto
November 7, 11:23 AM • 25836 views
EU tightens visa rules for Russians, revoking multiple-entry Schengen visas
Exclusive
November 7, 09:48 AM • 71457 views
New position for the man of MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko. The Ministry of Education and Science approved the creation of the position of first vice-rector for Hrytskov at the State Biotechnological University
Exclusive
November 7, 09:46 AM • 40683 views
Black Friday 2025: when it will be and how not to fall for tricky discounts
Electricity outage schedules
Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction

Kyiv • UNN

 • 490 views

Bonhams auction house is holding an online auction featuring over 50 cars and motorcycles from famous films and TV series, as well as 19 collectibles. Among the lots are cars from the "Fast & Furious", "Jurassic Park", "Men in Black" franchises and others, with an estimated value ranging from 20,000 to 500,000 euros.

Hollywood's coolest movie cars go up for auction

Bonhams auction house is holding an online auction featuring over 50 cars and motorcycles from famous films and TV series, as well as 19 car-related collectibles, UNN reports with reference to Autoblog.

Details

Various lots are offered by the auction house on behalf of the Central Museum of Cars from Cinema, a museum in Etrechy, France (approximately 45 minutes drive from Paris), which specializes in pop culture memorabilia. In a statement, the museum's curator and YouTube blogger Franck Galiègue noted that it was time to part with these cars, which he hopes will continue to be cherished by other movie buffs.

Among the most significant exhibits in the collection are a multitude of cars from the famous "Fast & Furious" franchise, including four from 2015's "Furious 7", a 1986 Buick Grand National from 2009's "Fast & Furious 4", and a 2001 Mitsubishi Lancer Evo VII used by Paul Walker in 2003's "2 Fast 2 Furious".

In addition, Bonhams and Galiègue auction houses are auctioning several film-used cars from various well-known films, including "Jurassic Park", "Drive", "Men in Black", "Back to the Future", "RoboCop", "Ghostbusters", and "The Dukes of Hazzard". According to the auctioneers, significant lots include a 1969 Ford Mustang Mach 1 driven by Keanu Reeves in "John Wick", and a 1999 Peugeot 406 V6 used in "Taxi 2" - a car they call "the most famous car".

In addition to the cars mentioned above, other gems in the 50-car collection include a 1987 Ford LTD Crown Victoria from "Men in Black", a 1973 Chevrolet Chevelle Malibu driven by Ryan Gosling in "Drive", a Dor8 used in the 2005 film "The Dukes of Hazzard", and a futuristic police car used in the "2015" scene in the 1989 film "Back to the Future Part II".

Replicas of other cars, including a 1983 GMC Vandura in the style of the "A-Team" van, a tribute to the VW Beetle from "Herbie: Fully Loaded", a tribute to the Camaro from "Bumblebee", and a Ford Gran Torino from "Starsky & Hutch", alongside authentic screen-used cars, as well as other film exhibits, including a "life-size tyrannosaurus surrounded by cars and motorcycles from the 'Jurassic Park' films" and a replica of the "Pitbull" hoverboard from "Back to the Future Part II".

The auction will be held without reserve on all lots without prior registration on the Bonhams website from November 21 to 28; however, enthusiasts wishing to get a piece of Hollywood automotive history should be prepared to spend a considerable amount of money. The estimated value of the cars ranges from 20,000 to 40,000 euros for the Ford Crown Victoria from "Men in Black" to 250,000-500,000 euros for the Evo from "2 Fast 2 Furious".

Tony Stark's car from "Avengers" to appear in public for the first time13.08.25, 09:39 • 192749 views

