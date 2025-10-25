Hitting the socially vulnerable - Budanov on the goal of Russian attacks on Ukraine's energy sector

Russians want to cause a complete power outage in Ukraine to create social discontent in the country. This was stated by the head of the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, in an interview with Il Foglio, reports UNN.

It's no secret that the Russians want to cause a complete power outage in Ukraine. For this reason, in their opinion, these attacks affect socially vulnerable segments of the Ukrainian population. People with middle and high incomes now have all sorts of devices at their disposal to withstand power outages, such as inverters and batteries, and some even have private generators for heating and lighting their homes. - said Budanov.

Details

The head of the Main Intelligence Directorate noted that military and government facilities have also long been equipped with generators, but those affected by Russian attacks belong to socially vulnerable segments of the population with low incomes.

"The Russian leadership wants a complete power outage because it believes that this will create social discontent in the country," Budanov added.

Recall

Tonight, Russia attacked Ukraine again - this time with dozens of attack drones and nine ballistic missiles. There was a missile attack on Kyiv. 14 people were injured in the capital.