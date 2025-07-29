Hit phone with hand: police in Kyiv region investigate conflict between man and woman in store

In the Bucha district of Kyiv region, a conflict occurred between a woman and a 60-year-old man, during which a scuffle took place, and the perpetrator hit the victim's phone with his hand. Currently, the police are investigating this situation, writes UNN with reference to the Kyiv region police.

Details

On July 28, the police received a report that a conflict had occurred on the territory of one of the residential complexes in the village of Sofiivska Borshchahivka. It was previously established that in a store, a verbal dispute arose between a woman and a 60-year-old man, which escalated into a scuffle, after which the man hit the victim's phone with his hand. - law enforcement officers reported.

It is noted that employees of the Bucha District Police Department registered the appeal with the Unified Register of Statements and Reports on Criminal Offenses and Other Events.

Based on this fact, the police are conducting an investigation, and after all the circumstances of the incident are established, a legal qualification will be provided. - added the police.

Addition

