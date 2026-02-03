Hit a 25-year-old man and left him to die on the roadside: a serviceman detained in Rivne region

The battery commander of one of the military units in Rivne region, who caused a fatal road accident and left the victim on the roadside, has been detained and notified of suspicion, UNN reports with reference to the SBI.

Details

The accident occurred on the evening of January 29, 2026, on the highway near the village of Shubkiv, Rivne district. The serviceman, driving a service vehicle, hit a pedestrian who was walking along the roadside. As a result of the accident, a 25-year-old man sustained bodily injuries from which he later died. His body was found only on the morning of January 30. Examinations have been appointed to establish the exact time and cause of death.

The driver left the scene of the accident, did not call an ambulance, and did not check the victim's condition. On the same day, law enforcement officers found the car with characteristic damage and identified the driver.

The serviceman was notified of suspicion under Part 1 of Article 415 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of driving or operating rules that caused the death of the victim) and Part 1 of Article 135 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (leaving in danger). The sanction of the article is up to 5 years of imprisonment.

He was remanded in custody without the possibility of bail.

