"Historic day": Sybiha reacted to Trump signing the law strengthening sanctions against Russia

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha called the signing by U.S. President Donald Trump of a law strengthening sanctions pressure on Russia and Iran a "truly historic day." The Foreign Minister stressed that the Kremlin's calculations that international support for Ukraine would weaken had once again failed, UNN writes.

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A truly historic day. The Kremlin's calculations have once again failed. Pressure on Russia will only increase, and Putin's hopes of weakening international support for Ukraine will not come true – Sybiha said.

According to him, the signing of the "Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran Act" will increase pressure not only on Russia but also on those facilitating its war against Ukraine. Sybiha stressed that this should further isolate the aggressor and reduce the resources Moscow uses to continue the war.

Ukraine expects further steps from the EU and G7

The Foreign Minister noted that the law received overwhelming bipartisan support in both chambers of the U.S. Congress, and thanked American lawmakers, in particular Senator Lindsey Graham.

U.S. leadership sends a clear signal to the world: sanctions against Russia must be strengthened. We expect further decisive steps from our partners in the EU and other G7 countries. International pressure on Russia must be well coordinated in order to force Moscow to stop the war – Sybiha said.

The minister also thanked everyone who worked on the adoption and signing of the law.

Trump signed a law on "hellish sanctions" against Russia