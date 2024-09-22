“Hezbollah announces missile attack on air base in Israel

ukenru
Zelenskyy commented on the spat in the Oval Office
February 28, 11:19 PM • 106917 views

Trump's dispute with Zelensky: how world leaders supported Ukraine
February 28, 08:24 PM • 111437 views

“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts
February 28, 02:39 PM • 180460 views

Exclusive
Expert: Company with tax problems cannot manage Gulliver shopping center
February 28, 11:57 AM • 144544 views

Exclusive
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
February 28, 09:54 AM • 147278 views

Exclusive
Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
February 28, 09:29 AM • 140561 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
February 28, 09:20 AM • 188919 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
February 28, 08:41 AM • 112216 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
February 28, 06:23 AM • 178739 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 104822 views

Popular news
Macron defends Zelensky after argument with Trump at the White House

February 28, 07:15 PM • 39596 views
Fox News announces interview with Zelensky after meeting with Trump

February 28, 07:23 PM • 97441 views
CNN: Trump personally orders Zelenskiy to leave White House after public spat

February 28, 07:40 PM • 67999 views
Zelenskyy calls Macron after events in White House, now speaks to Rutte - Financial Times

February 28, 08:14 PM • 41053 views
Zelensky canceled his speech at a prestigious American institute

February 28, 08:35 PM • 58774 views
“Oscar 2025: award ceremony, nominees, where to watch, bookmakers' forecasts

February 28, 02:39 PM • 180429 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

February 28, 09:20 AM • 188906 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

February 28, 06:23 AM • 178730 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 205929 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 194652 views
Actual people
Actual places
UNN Lite
Peppa Pig's family is expecting a new addition: the good news will be announced on Mother's Day

February 28, 03:20 PM • 145527 views
Sex and the City star explains why she couldn't leave Baldwin

February 28, 02:48 PM • 145154 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

February 28, 09:59 AM • 149580 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

February 28, 09:03 AM • 140770 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 157428 views
“Hezbollah announces missile attack on air base in Israel

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 42058 views

“Hezbollah has announced a rocket attack on the Ramat David air base and airport in northern Israel. According to the group, “dozens of rockets” were fired in response to recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

“Hezbollah announced a missile attack on an airbase in northern Israel, CNN reports UNN.

Details

On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that it had fired rockets at the Ramat David air base and airport in northern Israel.

According to the group's representatives, “dozens of rockets” were fired in response to recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.

Israel conducts dozens of airstrikes on Hezbollah targets in Lebanon22.09.24, 00:19 • 19888 views

Julia Kotwicka

Julia Kotwicka

News of the World
israelIsrael
lebanonLebanon

