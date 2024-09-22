“Hezbollah announces missile attack on air base in Israel
“Hezbollah has announced a rocket attack on the Ramat David air base and airport in northern Israel. According to the group, “dozens of rockets” were fired in response to recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.
“Hezbollah announced a missile attack on an airbase in northern Israel, CNN reports UNN.
Details
On Saturday, Hezbollah announced that it had fired rockets at the Ramat David air base and airport in northern Israel.
According to the group's representatives, “dozens of rockets” were fired in response to recent Israeli air strikes on Lebanon.
