Hetmantsev and Sokur: Cynicism of Impunity or Counting on Silence?

The recent news that Danylo Hetmantsev, the chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, has returned Yevhen Sokur to his team as an assistant to the MP has caused a wave of public outrage. How can this decision be explained, given all the scandals and criminal proceedings that accompany Sokur's activities? According to security expert Serhiy Shabovta, this step once again demonstrates Hetmantsev's cynicism, UNN writes.

"This is cynicism. This is cynicism, especially for Hetmantsev. Everything Hetmantsev did for the state was a crime. And by taking such a person back to office, he repeats committing crimes, probably knowing about his impunity," said Serhiy Shabovta in an exclusive commentary to UNN.

Indeed, the decision to return Sokur looks not just like a bold gesture, but a deliberate challenge to society, which has repeatedly demanded an investigation into the man's activities.

Scandals and proceedings: why Sokur?

Earlier, during the investigation into the alleged attempted assassination attempt, Yevhen Sokur told law enforcement officers that since 2016 he had been living with a girl named Alina in an apartment at 6-D Lobanovskoho Avenue. Following a deputy appeal from Nina Yuzhanina, a member of the Verkhovna Rada Committee on Finance, Taxation and Customs Policy, the NACP launched an inspection of Yevhen Sokur . In response to a request from UNN, the Agency also confirmed that they are monitoring the official's lifestyle. Kateryna Butko, head of the Public Council at the NAPC, noted that the National Agency for the Prevention of Corruption is checking whether Sokur and his partner Alina lived together.

Later, it turned out that Sokur lives with Alina Lebedieva. According to the Youcontrol system, Alina Lebedieva registered as a sole proprietor on August 3, 2022. The main KVED activity is retail sale of flowers, plants, seeds, fertilizers, pets and pet food in specialized stores. It is worth noting that Sokur was promoted to a senior position at the tax office less than three months earlier, in May 2022. In a little over a year of work during the full-scale war, Alina Lebedieva was doing so well that on her birthday, November 1, 2023, she announced the opening of a flower boutique in the heart of the capital, in the Leonardo business center.

According to Serhiy Dorotych, head of the #SaveFOP movement, Sokur's stunning success may be due to another very interesting aspect: legalization of funds through her business.

A criminal investigation is also underway against Sokur for a malfeasance in office. This case was opened by the SBI on November 4, 2022, under Part 3 of Article 365 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, on the fact of abuse of office by Sokur, who signed an order on October 26, 2022, to revoke Ukrtatnafta's license for fuel production. Such actions of the official, according to the investigation, caused serious consequences for the company and the state in the form of the inability to fulfill the mobilization tasks of the Ministry of Defense for the production and supply of petroleum products for the needs of defense and the state's defense capability. The State Bureau of Investigation informed UNN that this criminal proceeding is still under investigation.

However, these facts did not prevent Hetmantsev from returning Sokur to his team, ignoring the fact that he is a toxic figure even for the current political system.

Why does Hetmantsev keep Sokur around?

One of the most important questions is Hetmantsev's motives. Why, despite all the "scandals," is he so persistently supporting Sokur? The answer may lie in the classic principle of "one hand washes the other." Sokur, who probably has deep knowledge of the backroom dealings of the tax system, could become dangerous if he were left out of Hetmantsev's control.

Keeping him under his wing means guaranteeing his silence and avoiding possible disclosures that could jeopardize Hetmantsev's own position.

"Trying to look for some moral or other, let's say, signs in his activities in relation to his environment, including the person he promoted, is useless. Cynicism caused by impunity is about Hetmantsev," Shabovta emphasized.

The situation with Hetmantsev and Sokur illustrates the deep problems of a system where connections and personal interests are often placed above the law and public opinion. This is not just a crisis of trust, but a challenge that society must address if it wants to make changes.

Recall

The Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine has canceled the decision to appoint Yevhen Sokur, a former assistant to MP Danylo Hetmantsev, as acting deputy head of the State Tax Service of Ukraine.