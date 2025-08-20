$41.360.10
Reorganization of the Ministry of National Unity: The Ministry of Social Policy explained whether this will affect the policy regarding IDPs
Ukraine after the war, is there a chance for recovery?!
Today, the Verkhovna Rada will vote on Defence City: MP Venislavsky called for the inclusion of aviation in the initiative
08:14 AM • 33290 views
Zelenskyy and Putin's meeting: which cities are ready to provide a platform for negotiations
MP Nimchenko robbed in supermarket parking lot
06:49 AM • 21551 views
Trump's special envoy Witkoff: security guarantees will be the starting point for Ukrainians in any peace agreement
August 19, 09:51 PM • 23434 views
About 10 European countries have agreed to send their troops to Ukraine
Putin has been challenged, the situation now depends on him: political scientist on the meeting between Zelenskyy and Trump
Defence City: Verkhovna Rada prepares for decisive vote
Pharmaceutical lobbying under cover: how the new drug bill could hit patients
Herman Smetanin again headed Ukroboronprom after the competition

Kyiv • UNN

 • 902 views

Herman Smetanin has been re-appointed as the CEO of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry" following an open competition. His candidacy was chosen due to his deep knowledge of the internal processes of enterprises and the specifics of the defense-industrial complex.

Herman Smetanin again headed Ukroboronprom after the competition

The Joint Stock Company "Ukrainian Defense Industry" (Ukroboronprom) has a new head. Following an open competition, the company's supervisory board appointed Herman Smetanin, who already had experience leading the defense giant, as CEO. This was reported by Ukroboronprom on Wednesday, according to UNN.

Herman Smetanin re-appointed as head of Ukroboronprom

- reported the JSC.

Details

14 candidates participated in the competition, selected by the international company Odgers Berndtson – a global leader in executive search. After several evaluation stages, only the strongest contenders reached the final, with whom the supervisory board conducted interviews before making the final decision.

Why Smetanin?

The head of Ukroboronprom's supervisory board, David Lomjaria, emphasized that Smetanin's candidacy was chosen due to his deep knowledge of both the internal processes of the concern's enterprises and the specifics of the defense-industrial complex's work at the government level.

"Herman Smetanin has gained unique experience and is well-versed in both the internal processes of enterprises and the organization of the defense-industrial complex at the government level. This complex of knowledge allows for effective organization of Ukroboronprom's work and a strategic vision for the industry's development," Lomjaria noted.

For reference

Herman Smetanin was born on October 8, 1992, in Kharkiv. He received an engineering degree from the Kharkiv National University of Urban Economy and studied at Igor Sikorsky Kyiv Polytechnic Institute.

Since 2021, he has held leadership positions at Ukrainian defense enterprises: he headed the Kharkiv Armored Plant, and in 2023, he was appointed director of the Malyshev Plant.

In June 2023, Smetanin became the CEO of JSC "Ukrainian Defense Industry."

On September 5, 2024, he headed the Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine.

Recall

In July, Ukroboronprom's supervisory board appointed Herman Smetanin as acting CEO of the concern. This decision was made due to Oleg Hulyak's transfer to another position in the state defense industry.

Stepan Haftko

EconomyPolitics
Ukroboronprom
Ministry of Strategic Industries of Ukraine
Ukraine
Kharkiv