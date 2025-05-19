$41.500.03
Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Hepatitis B: Ukraine received over 115,000 doses of vaccine for children's vaccination

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1448 views

Ukraine has received over 115,000 doses of hepatitis B vaccine for children. Vaccination is free of charge and can be done in medical facilities of the country after consultation with a doctor.

Hepatitis B: Ukraine received over 115,000 doses of vaccine for children's vaccination

Ukraine has received 115,300 doses of vaccine for vaccinating children against hepatitis B as part of cooperation between the Ministry of Health and the Global Alliance for Vaccines.

This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ministry of Health.  

Details 

The vaccine is intended for vaccinating children according to the National Immunization Schedule and will be distributed to medical facilities between regions. According to the Immunization Schedule, children must be vaccinated against ten diseases.

Vaccination is free, it can be done in medical facilities of the country, after consulting with a family doctor or pediatrician.

What is the danger of hepatitis B?

Hepatitis B is a dangerous viral disease that affects the liver and can lead to chronic disease, cirrhosis or even cancer. Treatment for chronic viral hepatitis B can last a lifetime, but it can be prevented with vaccination.

Vaccination effectively prevents infection and the appearance of chronic consequences in more than 90%. Protection lasts at least 20 years, and in some cases - throughout life.

When is hepatitis B vaccination given?

According to the Immunization Schedule, a child should receive three doses of the hepatitis B vaccine:

  • the first vaccination - within 24 hours after birth;
    • the second vaccination - at two months;
      • the third vaccination - at six months.

         If the child has not been vaccinated on time, vaccination is carried out according to the "0-1-1" scheme, i.e. the second vaccine is given one month after the first, the third - one month later.

        Why is it important to take care of hepatitis B vaccination?

        Hepatitis B poses the greatest threat to children under one year of age. It is in this age that there is a 90% probability that hepatitis B will turn into a chronic disease.

        The risk decreases as the child gets older. According to the WHO, approximately 30-50% of children infected between the ages of 1 and 6 develop chronic hepatitis B.

        • the virus can be transmitted from mother to child during childbirth;
          • infants are especially vulnerable to the virus and in 90% of cases the disease becomes chronic;
            • vaccine is the only reliable way to protect your child.

              To get vaccinated or find out when to get vaccinated, you should contact your family doctor or pediatrician.

              Let us remind you

              An outbreak of hepatitis A has been recorded in the Kyiv microdistrict of Vidradny, 65 people have fallen ill, including 31 children. All schoolchildren were transferred to distance learning. 

              Yana Sokolivska

