Law enforcement officers have notified a former head of one of the capital's TCC and SP (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers) of suspicion, who helped the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" become unfit for military service and leave Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, the former head of the TCC organized the production of forged documents, which allowed the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi to freely leave the country.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as official forgery committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and assistance in illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers established that the then metro official approached the head of one of the capital's RTCCs for assistance in obtaining documents that would allow him to be excluded from military service and have the right to travel abroad.

The head of the TCC involved several accomplices — the head and secretary of the military medical commission, as well as the operator of the mobilization department of the territorial recruitment center. They arranged a fictitious medical examination for the conscript official. As a result of this medical examination, the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" was confirmed with a diagnosis necessary for being declared unfit for military service with exclusion from military registration.

Subsequently, the former head of the RTCC and SP entered this information into the official's military ID. This allowed him to leave the country in June 2024. Until now, the former head of the metro, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the flooding of the metro tunnel between the "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" stations, has not returned to Ukraine. He has been declared wanted. - stated in the message of the OGP.

The prosecutor's office noted that the Central Military Medical Commission canceled the decision of the VMC of the Shevchenkivskyi RTCC and SP to declare the former head of the metro unfit for military service. Suspicions have already been received by the head and secretary of the VMC, as well as an employee of the TCC and SP, who helped him pass the military medical commission.

Recall

In November 2024, the former head of the Kyiv Metro was notified of suspicion of official negligence in the case of flooding and depressurization of tunnels between stations on the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro.

In December of the same year, law enforcement officers declared the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi wanted.