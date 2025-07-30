Helped former head of Kyiv Metro Brahinsky escape abroad: former head of military enlistment office received suspicion

$41.790.01
48.220.47
ukenru
06:09 AM • 9660 views
Head of ARMA Duma wrote a letter of resignation
July 29, 08:14 PM • 24663 views
Russian Federation launched a missile strike on a training unit of the Armed Forces of Ukraine: three killed, 18 wounded
July 29, 07:02 PM • 37753 views
No threat to the population: the Ministry of Internal Affairs assured that the radiation level in Zaporizhzhia is within normal limits
July 29, 05:50 PM • 32936 views
By August 8: Trump shortens Putin's "deadline" to 10 days
July 29, 05:22 PM • 42130 views
In Ukraine, the "Contract 18-24" program will be expanded to attract motivated people to work with drones - Zelenskyy
Exclusive
July 29, 02:15 PM • 48375 views
9.5 million and legislative support: what connects Kuzminykh with the pharmaceutical giant "Darnytsia"?Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 12:17 PM • 65577 views
Small pharmaceutical manufacturers against marketing ban: no chance to compete
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149709 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
July 29, 09:21 AM • 57588 views
10-kopeck coins may be withdrawn from circulation: NBU explains detailsPhoto
Exclusive
July 29, 08:00 AM • 74712 views
After the Kakhovka HPP was blown up by the Russians, conditions for a locust invasion re-emerged in Ukraine - ecologist
Rubrics
Main
Main
Politics
Politics
War
War
Economy
Economy
Society
Society
Crimes and emergencies
Crimes and emergencies
Our people abroad
Our people abroad
News of the World
News of the World
Kyiv
Kyiv
Kyiv region
Kyiv region
Health
Health
Technologies
Technologies
Sports
Sports
Culture
Culture
Life hack
Life hack
UNN Lite
UNN Lite
Auto
Auto
Education
Education
Weather and environment
Weather and environment
Real Estate
Real Estate
Finance
Finance
Culinary
Culinary
Business News
Business News
Publications
Exclusives
Menu
Tags
Authors
About agency
Contadts
Advertising
Archive

Information agency «Ukrainian National News»

Subject in the field of online media; media identifier - R40-05926

All rights reserved. © 2007 — 2025

Погода
+20°
1.7m/s
87%
743mm
Popular news
The enemy attacked Kharkiv with a "Shahed": first detailsJuly 29, 11:06 PM • 16538 views
Forcing Trump to abandon the deadline: ISW assessed Peskov's statements about the 10-day termJuly 29, 11:39 PM • 17272 views
"Will threaten Great Britain tomorrow": Netanyahu reacted to Starmer's statement on the recognition of PalestineJuly 30, 12:34 AM • 16426 views
"Properly" loving Russia: occupiers sent schoolchildren from Donetsk region to "Artek" branch in Zaporizhzhia - CNSJuly 30, 01:05 AM • 19509 views
An earthquake of magnitude 7.5 occurred in Kamchatka, Russia: a tsunami threat has been declaredVideoJuly 30, 01:37 AM • 17427 views
Publications
Aviation does not take off without support: world examples and a lesson for Ukraine08:11 AM • 4552 views
Sowing calendar for August: when is the best time to plantPhotoJuly 29, 12:38 PM • 116977 views
Primary vs. secondary market: how the real estate market in Ukraine changed in 2025Photo
Exclusive
July 29, 11:49 AM • 149699 views
Magnetic storms in August 2025: when to expect and how to prepareJuly 29, 06:30 AM • 194261 views
"Darnytskyi" influence: MP Kuzminykh's activities should be investigated by law enforcement
Exclusive
July 28, 02:54 PM • 242235 views
Actual people
Donald Trump
Xi Jinping
Keir Starmer
Emmanuel Macron
Ihor Terekhov
Actual places
Ukraine
United States
China
France
United Kingdom
Advertisement
UNN Lite
Trump "seriously considering" pardoning rapper "Diddy" before sentencing - Media07:04 AM • 3128 views
Eddie Murphy confirmed participation in the "Shrek" spin-off dedicated to Donkey: what is knownJuly 28, 12:41 PM • 142813 views
Five incredible premieres in August: what to watchVideoJuly 27, 02:42 PM • 194493 views
Global matcha supplies are running out amid social media trends and crop failure - BBCJuly 26, 01:43 PM • 128848 views
The first episode of the series "Alien: Earth" premiered at Comic-ConVideoJuly 26, 12:13 PM • 122954 views
Actual
Shahed-136
YouTube
Airbus A320 series
Dragon 2
An-178

Helped former head of Kyiv Metro Brahinsky escape abroad: former head of military enlistment office received suspicion

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1392 views

The former head of the capital's military enlistment office received a suspicion for helping the former head of the Kyiv Metro, Viktor Brahinsky, leave the country. He organized the forgery of documents that allowed Brahinsky to become unfit for military service.

Helped former head of Kyiv Metro Brahinsky escape abroad: former head of military enlistment office received suspicion

Law enforcement officers have notified a former head of one of the capital's TCC and SP (Territorial Recruitment and Social Support Centers) of suspicion, who helped the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" become unfit for military service and leave Ukraine. This was reported by UNN with reference to the Office of the Prosecutor General.

According to UNN, the former head of the TCC organized the production of forged documents, which allowed the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi to freely leave the country.

The suspect's actions are qualified under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 1 of Article 366, Part 2 of Article 332 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, namely as official forgery committed by a group of persons by prior conspiracy and assistance in illegal transfer of persons across the state border of Ukraine.

Law enforcement officers established that the then metro official approached the head of one of the capital's RTCCs for assistance in obtaining documents that would allow him to be excluded from military service and have the right to travel abroad.

The head of the TCC involved several accomplices — the head and secretary of the military medical commission, as well as the operator of the mobilization department of the territorial recruitment center. They arranged a fictitious medical examination for the conscript official. As a result of this medical examination, the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" was confirmed with a diagnosis necessary for being declared unfit for military service with exclusion from military registration.

Subsequently, the former head of the RTCC and SP entered this information into the official's military ID. This allowed him to leave the country in June 2024. Until now, the former head of the metro, who is suspected of official negligence that led to the flooding of the metro tunnel between the "Lybidska" and "Demiivska" stations, has not returned to Ukraine. He has been declared wanted.

- stated in the message of the OGP. 

The prosecutor's office noted that the Central Military Medical Commission canceled the decision of the VMC of the Shevchenkivskyi RTCC and SP to declare the former head of the metro unfit for military service. Suspicions have already been received by the head and secretary of the VMC, as well as an employee of the TCC and SP, who helped him pass the military medical commission.

Recall

In November 2024, the former head of the Kyiv Metro was notified of suspicion of official negligence in the case of flooding and depressurization of tunnels between stations on the "blue line" of the Kyiv metro. 

In December of the same year, law enforcement officers declared the former head of KP "Kyiv Metro" Viktor Brahinskyi wanted.

Tatiana Kraevskaya

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
Kyiv Metro
Ukraine
Kyiv