Heavy rains in New York killed two people and halted flights

Heavy rains hit New York on Thursday, breaking rainfall records and killing two people. The storm caused flooded streets, air travel disruptions, and flood warnings. This was reported by UNN with reference to Reuters.

Details

"This storm broke rainfall records for October 30," New York Mayor Eric Adams said on X, adding that most of the predicted rain fell within a few hours during a 10-minute period in the afternoon. He also confirmed the deaths of two people as a result of the bad weather. Details of the incidents are not yet being disclosed.

Central Park recorded 4.7 cm of precipitation, LaGuardia Airport - 5.31 cm, and Newark Liberty International Airport - 5.05 cm. The storm disrupted the operation of major airports - John F. Kennedy, LaGuardia, and Newark. Some flights were delayed or canceled.

The US National Weather Service issued a coastal flood warning for the Bronx, Brooklyn, and Queens areas, where flooded roads and residential areas were recorded.

