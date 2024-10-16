Heating season in Kyiv: 234 social facilities are already heated, residential buildings will be connected when it gets colder
Kyiv has connected 234 social buildings, including schools, kindergartens and hospitals, to heating. Residential buildings will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8°C for three days, Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said on Telegram on Wednesday, UNN reports.
"In Kyiv, 234 social sector buildings have already been connected to heat. Among them are 85 schools, 96 kindergartens, 42 medical institutions. In particular, 28 hospitals, 11 administrative buildings, and social and household institutions," Klitschko wrote.
The mayor of Kyiv noted that "residential buildings will be connected when the average daily temperature drops to +8C for three days and the trend of significant cooling continues.
On Monday, October 14, Kyiv decided to start the heating season for hospitals, schools, kindergartens and other social institutions of the city. The heating will be connected based on individual requests from the heads of these institutions, taking into account the functional specifics.