Heating season 2025: expert said which cities are at risk of disruption

Some Ukrainian cities remain at risk of disrupting the heating season due to the consequences of missile attacks. The greatest risk is in Kryvyi Rih, Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, and Odesa, where preparations for winter require "triple energy." Oleksandr Kharchenko, director of the Energy Research Center, said this during a briefing, as reported by UNN.

Unfortunately, it can be stated that there are cities in high-risk zones where they are frankly unprepared, and this includes Kryvyi Rih, where last year more than 450 buildings remained without heating, and there is a clear prospect of them remaining without heating this year as well. There are other high-risk cities – Sumy, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Odesa, because no one can stop these serious missile attacks, and there is an increased risk zone there. - he said, noting that in these cities, preparations for the heating season should be made "with tripled energy."

Earlier, UNN wrote that Prime Minister Yulia Svyrydenko, commenting on the passage of the 2025/2026 heating season, emphasized that the readiness of infrastructure in key sectors is over 80%.

According to her, a program was also launched for 238 frontline communities with a population of 6.6 million people. For families who heat their homes independently, there will be targeted support - UAH 19,400 for firewood and compensation for 100 kWh of electricity monthly.