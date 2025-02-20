Heating main, houses damaged, man wounded: consequences of enemy's attack on Odesa (photos)

A Russian drone strike in Odesa caused fires and injured a 55-year-old man. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to Oleg Kiper, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. In addition, the heating main was damaged.

The heating main has been damaged, and some customers have lost heating. After the operational services are finished, our specialists will be able to start restoring the heating system. And the utilities - to eliminate the consequences of the attack - the official said in a post.

According to the SES , a man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition.

"The operational headquarters and the district administration are working on the spot," added Oleg Kiper.

According to Odesa RMA, from 08:00, it will be possible to apply for the restoration of windows and doors, and in the case of the private sector, also the roof.

Recall

On the evening of February 19, Russia again attacked Odesa with drone strikes. A 55-year-old woman was injured and several buildings were damaged. 89500 subscribers in Odesa district were left without electricity.

Air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson: children among the victims