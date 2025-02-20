Heating main, houses damaged, man wounded: consequences of enemy's attack on Odesa (photos)

ukenru
“Convenient legal reality for the DGF": human rights activist on Hetmantsev's draft law
09:54 AM • 32214 views

Law enforcement officers conducted searches at pharmaceutical plants - police
09:29 AM • 54284 views

Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate
09:20 AM • 100790 views

Government abolishes the “Shlyakh” system for drivers transporting humanitarian goods
08:41 AM • 59786 views

Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen
06:23 AM • 113638 views

Starmer announces meeting with 18 countries on Ukraine on March 2
February 27, 10:22 PM • 100251 views

Trump extends sanctions against Russia for a year
February 27, 05:54 PM • 112570 views

Expert of the Human Rights Center on the deportation of Ukrainian children to Belarus: they are quiet
February 27, 01:35 PM • 116641 views

Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits
February 27, 01:15 PM • 150985 views

“MPs do not understand the consequences": Yuzhanina on Hetmantsev's draft law on the Deposit Guarantee Fund
February 27, 11:16 AM • 115138 views

The occupiers plan to hold a “forum of regions” with Belarus in 2025

February 28, 01:43 AM • 58898 views
sheremetyevo airport in russia unexpectedly shut down at night

February 28, 02:05 AM • 107711 views
General Staff updates data: how many invaders were destroyed by the Armed Forces on February 28

05:35 AM • 71649 views
Weather in Ukraine on February 28: where to expect rain and sub-zero temperatures

05:48 AM • 35290 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61177 views
Spring Holidays 2025: from March 8 to Mother's Day - when and what to celebrate

09:20 AM • 100790 views
Healthy eating without extra effort: why and what foods should be frozen

06:23 AM • 113638 views
Lunar sowing calendar for March 2025: when to plant vegetables and fruits

February 27, 01:15 PM • 150985 views
The company claiming to manage the Gulliver shopping center has tax debts worth millions of hryvnias

February 27, 11:50 AM • 141804 views
Spring hypovitaminosis: symptoms and prevention

February 27, 09:18 AM • 174227 views
Rare parade of seven planets to be seen on the last day of February

09:59 AM • 27255 views
The famous American film director becomes a citizen of New Zealand: “It's inevitable after Trump's re-election”

09:03 AM • 61177 views
Rare humpback whale rescued from fishing net in Baltic Sea

February 26, 05:09 PM • 133415 views
Channing Tatum's canceled movie Gambit was supposed to be a romantic comedy: the contender for the main role told the details

February 26, 03:18 PM • 135305 views
Ryan Reynolds spotted in New York amid the scandal with the movie “Leave Me If You Love Me”

February 26, 08:37 AM • 163673 views
Heating main, houses damaged, man wounded: consequences of enemy's attack on Odesa (photos)

Kyiv  •  UNN

 • 30688 views

A Russian drone attack in Odesa damaged civilian infrastructure and residential buildings, injuring a 55-year-old man. Part of the city was left without heating due to damage to the heating main.

A Russian drone strike in Odesa caused fires and injured a 55-year-old man. This was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine (SES) and the head of the Odesa Regional Military Administration (RMA) Oleh Kiper, UNN reports.

Details

According to Oleg Kiper, the enemy attacked civilian infrastructure and residential buildings. In addition, the heating main was damaged.

The heating main has been damaged, and some customers have lost heating. After the operational services are finished, our specialists will be able to start restoring the heating system. And the utilities - to eliminate the consequences of the attack

- the official said in a post.

According to the SES , a man was injured and hospitalized in moderate condition. 

"The operational headquarters and the district administration are working on the spot," added Oleg Kiper.

ImageImageImageImageImageImageImageImage

According to Odesa RMA, from 08:00, it will be possible to apply for the restoration of windows and doors, and in the case of the private sector, also the roof.

Recall

On the evening of February 19, Russia again attacked Odesa with drone strikes. A 55-year-old woman was injured and several buildings were damaged. 89500 subscribers in Odesa district were left without electricity.

Air strike on a high-rise building in Kherson: children among the victims

Vita Zelenetska

Vita Zelenetska

War
ukraineUkraine
odesaOdesa
khersonKherson

