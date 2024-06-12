Heat up to 34° and rains: weather forecast for today

Rains and thunderstorms are expected in most of Ukraine today, with hail and squalls in some places, and temperatures ranging from 11-34°C, the Ukrainian Weather Center told UNN.

Details

According to weather forecasters, on June 12, there will be short-term rains, thunderstorms, heavy rains in the northern, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy regions, and hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in the southern, eastern and most central regions during the day. At night in the southeastern part, during the day in most western regions without precipitation.

Southwest wind with a change to northwest, 7-12 m/s.

The temperature in the western regions is 11-16° at night and 18-23° during the day; in the rest of the country it is 14-19° at night and 20-25° during the day, 25-30° in the eastern and southern regions, and up to 34° in Crimea.

In Kyiv region

Heavy rains, thunderstorms. Temperatures at night will be 14-19°, during the day 20-25°, in Kyiv at night 16-18°, during the day 21-23°.