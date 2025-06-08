Heat, occasional rain and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday

On Sunday, May 8, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.

Details

According to weather forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.

The wind is mainly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 29-34° (in the south-east of the country, in some places strong heat 35-37°), in the north-western part 23-28° - the message says.

Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Sunday, no precipitation is predicted. Air temperature - 32-34°.

