Heat, occasional rain and thunderstorms: what will the weather be like in Ukraine on Sunday
Kyiv • UNN
Variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine on June 8. In the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions, short-term rains, thunderstorms, hail, squalls of 15-20 m/s.
On Sunday, May 8, variable cloudiness is expected in Ukraine. This is reported by UNN with reference to the Ukrainian Hydrometeorological Center.
Details
According to weather forecasters, short-term rains and thunderstorms will occur in the western, Zhytomyr and Vinnytsia regions during the day, hail and squalls of 15-20 m/s in some areas during the day; no precipitation in the rest of the territory.
The wind is mainly south-westerly, 5-10 m/s. Temperature ... in the afternoon 29-34° (in the south-east of the country, in some places strong heat 35-37°), in the north-western part 23-28°
Variable cloudiness is expected in Kyiv and the region on Sunday, no precipitation is predicted. Air temperature - 32-34°.
