Head of security of a leading university in Dnipro adjusted enemy strikes

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1968 views

The SBU detained two Russian agents who were adjusting enemy fire on the southeastern frontline regions of Ukraine. Among those detained are the head of security of one of the leading universities in Dnipro and the head of the water supply section in Huliaipole.

Head of security of a leading university in Dnipro adjusted enemy strikes

The counterintelligence of the Security Service of Ukraine detained two more Russian agents who were adjusting enemy fire on the southeastern frontline regions of Ukraine, one of them being the head of security of a leading university in Dnipro. This was reported by the SBU, writes UNN.

The defendants had one common handler from the FSB, but operated in different regions: Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk oblasts. Their main task was to search for air defense combat positions and temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops.

- the statement says.

Among those detained is the head of security of one of Dnipro's leading universities, recruited by the FSB.

According to the case materials, the man was recruited by the occupiers through his relative, who lives in Russia and works for the Russian special service.

To carry out the intelligence tasks, the Dnipro resident "connected" his acquaintance – the head of the water supply section in the city of Huliaipole in Zaporizhzhia, which is located near the line of combat engagement.

To collect coordinates, the defendants drove around the area in their own cars during air raids and recorded the work of Ukrainian air defense.

They also subtly inquired from acquaintances about the basing points of the Defense Forces, and then checked the received geolocations.

SBU officers detained both agents and seized evidence of their work for the enemy special service.

Currently, SBU investigators have notified the defendants of suspicion under Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 111 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (treason committed by prior conspiracy by a group of persons under martial law).

The perpetrators are in custody without the right to bail. They face life imprisonment with confiscation of property.

Olga Rozgon

SocietyCrimes and emergencies
