Head of Odesa RMA speaks Turkish - video
Kyiv • UNN
Head of Odesa Regional State Administration Oleh Kiper congratulated Consul General of Turkey in Odesa Muhittin Celik on the occasion of the 101st anniversary of the founding of the Republic of Turkey, UNN reports.
Kiper said that Ukrainians and Turks are close in their love for their homeland and respect for history.
"Today we are fighting for our independence and territorial integrity, just as Mustafa Kemal Ataturk once fought for the freedom of Turkey.
Today, there are no borders between us - we are united by the Black Sea, common history and culture, as well as the desire for stability and development. Consul General of Turkey in Odesa Muhittin Çelik was congratulated on the occasion.
I sincerely congratulate the Turkish people and wish them peace, prosperity and welfare!" - Kiper said in Turkish.