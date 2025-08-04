Head of Energy Customs Komar suspended from duties - State Customs Service

The head of the Energy Customs, Anatoliy Komar, has been temporarily suspended from his duties, reported the State Customs Service of Ukraine on Monday, writes UNN.

As noted, regarding the head of the Energy Customs, Anatoliy Komar, the State Customs Service, together with the Ministry of Finance, with the involvement of the NACP and law enforcement agencies, in pursuance of the state leadership's instruction to verify the facts set out, in particular, in journalistic investigations, "a corresponding check is being conducted." "In view of this, the State Customs Service decided to open disciplinary proceedings against Anatoliy Komar with his suspension from official duties," the customs service explained.

The State Customs Service of Ukraine, the agency emphasized, "acts within its powers and in compliance with the principles of legality, integrity, and transparency."

Recall

Earlier today, Prime Minister of Ukraine Yulia Svyrydenko announced that she had instructed to investigate the case concerning the head of the Energy Customs of Ukraine, Anatoliy Komar.