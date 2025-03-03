He would have been better off being wrong: Trump once again reacted to Zelensky's statement about the distant end of the war.
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump commented on Zelensky's words that the end of the war will be "very, very far away." The former U.S. president expressed hope that Zelensky is wrong and stated his desire for a swift resolution to the conflict.
U.S. President Donald Trump reacted to the words of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, who said that the end of the war would be "very, very far away," and added - "I wish he weren't right," reports UNN citing Skynews.
Details
Trump was asked if he would consider the possibility of canceling military aid to Ukraine.
He assumes that if he gives an answer, his words will quickly "become outdated" due to the rapidly changing situation.
"This is a deal that would never have happened," the president adds, apparently again referring to broader American commitments in Ukraine and his importance to peace efforts.
He discusses Zelensky's earlier comments suggesting that the end of the war will be "very, very far away."
"Better if he were not right. That's all I say," he says.
"I want it (the war) to end quickly," he adds.
Context
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that an agreement to end the war in Ukraine is still very far away. According to him, no one has yet taken such steps.
The foundation of a potential ceasefire in Russia's war against Ukraine must necessarily be strong security guarantees for Kyiv. This conclusion was reached by the participants of the summit of world leaders dedicated to Ukraine and European security.