This is the worst statement: Trump criticized Zelensky's words regarding the agreement to end the war
Kyiv • UNN
Donald Trump called Zelensky's statement that a deal to end the war is still far off the "worst" one. Trump stated that the U.S. will not tolerate such a position from the Ukrainian side for long.
U.S. President Donald Trump commented on Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky's statement that a deal to end the war is still a long way off, stating that it is the worst statement made by the Ukrainian leader and that America will not tolerate this for long, reports UNN.
This is the worst statement that could have been made by Zelensky, and America will not tolerate this for long! This is what I was saying, this guy does not want peace as long as he is supported by America, and Europe during the meeting they had with Zelensky clearly stated that they cannot do this job without the USA – apparently, this is not a very good statement in terms of demonstrating strength against Russia. What are they thinking?
Context
The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky stated that a deal to end the war in Ukraine is still very far off. According to him, no one has yet taken such steps.
The foundation of a potential ceasefire in the war of Russia against Ukraine must necessarily be strong security guarantees for Kyiv. This conclusion was reached by the participants of the summit of world leaders dedicated to Ukraine and European security.