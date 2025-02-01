He produced over 13 thousand Shaheds for the Russian military: SBU serves suspicion notice to Russian businessman

Russian businessman Timur Shagivalev, CEO of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone of Industrial and Production Type, was served with a notice of suspicion. The official organized the mass production of Shahed attack drones at the facilities of this enterprise in 2023. This was reported by the SBU, according to UNN.

Investigators have gathered a large-scale evidence base against a Russian businessman who manufactured and supplied more than 13,000 Geranium attack drones, which are the Russian version of Iranian Shaheds, to the Russian armed forces. We are talking about Timur Shagivaleyev, General Director of the Alabuga Special Economic Zone of Industrial and Production Type - the SBU reported.

According to the investigation, the official organized the mass production of attack drones at the facilities of this enterprise in 2023, and Russian Federation massively and regularly uses these weapons to strike at the territory of Ukraine, including civilian infrastructure.

Based on the evidence collected by the SBU investigators, Shahivaliev was served a notice of suspicion in absentia under Part 5 of Article 27, Part 2 of Article 28, Part 2 of Article 437 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (aiding and abetting in the conduct of aggressive war by prior conspiracy by a group of persons). The pre-trial investigation is ongoing.

