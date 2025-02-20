ukenru
“He is trying to pass himself off as the emperor of the world": Brazilian President harshly criticizes Trump

“He is trying to pass himself off as the emperor of the world": Brazilian President harshly criticizes Trump

Kyiv  •  UNN

 30445 views

Lula da Silva criticized Trump for his statements about world leaders and claims to world domination. The Brazilian president called on the United States to respect the sovereignty of other countries and stop protectionism.

Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva has harshly criticized White House President Donald Trump over the latter's statements about Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

This was reported by UNN with reference to Le Monde.

 Details

He noted that the democracy gained after World War II is a parameter and example of the best government “we have had in the last seventy years, but Trump is trying to ‘pass himself off as the emperor of the world’ with his manner of action.

Trump was elected to run the United States, not to run the world

- Lula da Silva said.

However, he did not say that he was referring to Russia's war against Ukraine and Trump's recent comments about Zelensky, but emphasized that “it is important to respect the sovereignty of each country because it helps strengthen democracy.

Trump is trying to express his opinion on all countries, all government policies. I would ask the US president to stop this protectionism

- Brazil's president said. 

Context

Recently, White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy a “dictator without elections.” According to him, the current rating of the current head of state has fallen to 4%. In turn, Zelenskyy said that is Russian disinformation, and unfortunately, US President Donald Trump lives in this disinformation space.

 Trump's statement was also sharply criticized by the leaders of the Czech Republic, Finland, Germany, Norway, and the United Kingdom. 

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
white-houseWhite House
brazilBrazil
donald-trumpDonald Trump
volodymyr-zelenskyiVolodymyr Zelenskyy
united-statesUnited States
ukraineUkraine

Contact us about advertising