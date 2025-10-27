$41.900.00
Electricity consumption restrictions: who will be without power on October 27
October 26, 03:25 PM • 21363 views
US intelligence divided on Putin's readiness for negotiations - WSJ
October 26, 02:28 PM • 23877 views
Damage to the dam in Belgorod Oblast: 4 Russian army brigades at risk of flooding
October 26, 11:39 AM • 23912 views
Rains, winds, and temperature drop: what weather to expect in Ukraine at the beginning of the week
Exclusive
October 26, 10:52 AM • 30032 views
Accident involving passenger and military buses: details of the incident revealed
October 26, 10:49 AM • 23350 views
Large-scale water supply crisis in Lviv: water to return within 11-12 hours
October 26, 10:21 AM • 19738 views
Enemy accumulated 200 troops in Pokrovsk, small arms battles are ongoing - General Staff
Exclusive
October 26, 10:00 AM • 38773 views
Harvest-2025 in Ukraine: which crops were harvested the most and what are the main results
October 26, 09:07 AM • 14446 views
Loud Louvre Robbery: Le Figaro Reports Arrest of Two Suspects
October 26, 08:50 AM • 13965 views
Over 3,300 marriages registered in Ukraine in a week: where most
"He is a Russian propagandist": Bessent harshly criticized Putin's chief negotiator Dmitryev

Kyiv • UNN

 • 1226 views

According to the US Treasury Secretary, Dmitryev's statement that US sanctions against Rosneft and Lukoil will not affect the Russian economy is untrue. As Bessent said, it is oil that finances the Russian war machine.

"He is a Russian propagandist": Bessent harshly criticized Putin's chief negotiator Dmitryev

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, in an interview with CBS News, called Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev a "Russian propagandist." This is reported by UNN.

Details

Commenting on Dmitriev's statement that the sanctions imposed by the US on Rosneft and Lukoil companies would have absolutely no effect on the Russian economy, Bessent replied that "Russia will feel the pain immediately."

Are you really going to publish what a Russian propagandist says? I mean, what else will he say? That, oh, it's going to be terrible, and it's going to bring Putin to the negotiating table? Of course, the Russian economy is a wartime economy. Growth is practically zero. Inflation, I believe, is over 20%, and everything we do will lead to Putin sitting down at the negotiating table.

- said the US Treasury Secretary.

He added that oil finances the Russian war machine, "and I think we can significantly reduce his (Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's - ed.) profits."

"They seem to use the phrase: 'We have immunized the economy against this.' Well, they haven't immunized the economy. Their oil revenues are down 20% compared to last year. I suspect that could lead to them falling another 20 or 30%. President Trump was criticized for not doing enough. He makes his bold move, and then you quote a Russian propagandist," Bessent concluded.

Recall

During a recent visit to the US, Russian President Vladimir Putin's special envoy Kirill Dmitriev stated that American oil sanctions would backfire and that "this will only lead to higher gas prices at American gas stations."

Russia uses Dmitriev's visit to spread Kremlin narratives in US information space - ISW26.10.25, 08:07 • 9264 views

Vadim Khlyudzinsky

PoliticsNews of the World
Energy
Vladimir Putin
Scott Bessent
Donald Trump
United States