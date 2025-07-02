$41.820.04
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36767 views
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
01:11 PM • 39891 views
Ukraine has weapons until the end of summer: then a critical moment is possible - Bild
12:33 PM • 37939 views
UOC-MP Metropolitan Onufriy stripped of Ukrainian citizenship - SBU
Exclusive
11:29 AM • 44573 views
Combat aviation at its limit: what experts think about the use of Mi-8 in the war in Ukraine
July 2, 09:18 AM • 40977 views
The Armed Forces of Ukraine are stopping Russian attempts to cross the border of Donetsk and Dnipropetrovsk regions - General Staff
Exclusive
July 2, 08:30 AM • 50139 views
"Don't provoke Putin": political scientist explained what dictates the US decision to reduce arms supplies to Ukraine
July 2, 08:15 AM • 100952 views
Is there a real threat toDnipro: Budanov voiced the answer
July 2, 07:10 AM • 41555 views
Lack of new U.S. sanctions allows Russia to replenish its budget for war - NYT
Exclusive
July 2, 06:39 AM • 46390 views
Poisoning in Vinnytsia region: 9 children among the victims
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111536 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Publications
Exclusives
"May become a link in a corruption story": expert warns about the consequences of ARMA's decision to transfer "Gulliver" to "Alakor City" company
Exclusive
02:12 PM • 36776 views
Ukraine faces legal risks in operating Soviet aircraft – there is a systemic problem
01:43 PM • 38399 views
Medicines have not become cheaper: why pharmaceutical reform only confused the market
01:18 PM • 55952 views
Charity is not romance, but responsibility: Benefactor Lolita Kuzina on the scandal with Nazariy Husakov and trust in fundraising
Exclusive
July 2, 06:24 AM • 111541 views
"A helicopter cannot fly for 100 years": army warns of risks - industry reacts
July 1, 03:27 PM • 111600 views
"He has been a minister since the birth of Jesus Christ - and since then nothing useful has come from his lips": Rutte mocked Lavrov

Kyiv • UNN

 • 314 views

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte commented on the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov regarding the increase in NATO countries' budgets. Rutte noted that since Lavrov's appointment, nothing useful has come from his lips.

"He has been a minister since the birth of Jesus Christ - and since then nothing useful has come from his lips": Rutte mocked Lavrov

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said that increasing the budget of NATO countries would also lead to the collapse of this organization, noting that since Lavrov took office, nothing useful has come from his mouth. Rutte stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

Details

"Lavrov – he is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, it seems, since the birth of Jesus Christ? And since then, nothing useful has come out of his mouth. So let's not pay too much attention to Mr. Lavrov," Rutte said.

Addition

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that a new arms race could lead to the fall of Vladimir Putin's regime, just as it once happened with the USSR.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to this: "Perhaps he predicts, since he is such a prophet, that the catastrophic, in my opinion, increase in the budget of NATO countries will also lead to the collapse of this organization."

Recall

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he does not trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Pavlo Bashynskyi

Pavlo Bashynskyi

News of the World
Mark Rutte
Radosław Sikorski
Fox News
NATO
Poland
