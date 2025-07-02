NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte responded to the words of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov, who said that increasing the budget of NATO countries would also lead to the collapse of this organization, noting that since Lavrov took office, nothing useful has come from his mouth. Rutte stated this on Fox News, as reported by UNN.

"Lavrov – he is the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Russia, it seems, since the birth of Jesus Christ? And since then, nothing useful has come out of his mouth. So let's not pay too much attention to Mr. Lavrov," Rutte said.

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski stated that a new arms race could lead to the fall of Vladimir Putin's regime, just as it once happened with the USSR.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov responded to this: "Perhaps he predicts, since he is such a prophet, that the catastrophic, in my opinion, increase in the budget of NATO countries will also lead to the collapse of this organization."

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte stated that he does not trust Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.