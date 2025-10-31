$42.080.01
Warm weather with rain in some regions is heading to Ukraine: a forecaster announced the prediction for November 1 and 2
IAEA recorded damage to substations critical for nuclear safety after Russia's attack on Ukraine
Russian attacks overnight damaged railway infrastructure in Sumy and Kharkiv regions: there are changes in the schedule – Ukrzaliznytsia
Restrictions will be in effect around the clock in all regions: how long will the power be cut off in Ukraine tomorrow?
MP-bribe taker Andriy Odarchenko removed from the post of head of the Academic Council of the State Biotechnological University
On October 29, the occupiers struck the TV tower in the center of Chernihiv: residents are advised not to approach the structure
Preferential taxation of electric vehicles: will the price increase if benefits are canceled, and what will happen to the market?
Almost 100,000 young men left Ukraine after rules were relaxed - The Telegraph
Syrskyi refutes Russian claims of "blockade" in Pokrovsk and Kupyansk, made a number of decisions regarding the Pokrovsk direction
The contract with MP-bribe-taker Odarchenko, who is the rector of the State Biotechnological University, should be terminated – member of the SBTU Academic Council
"Pharmacy desert": on the socio-economic consequences of reducing the number of pharmacies in Ukraine
Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested from 76% of fields

Kyiv • UNN

 • 538 views

In Ukraine, agrarians have harvested 40.2 million tons of grain crops from 76% of the sown areas. Among the leaders in harvesting are Odesa, Poltava, Chernihiv, and Vinnytsia regions.

Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested from 76% of fields

In Ukraine, during this year's harvest, agrarians have already collected 40 million tons of new crop grain - from 76% of the sown areas in total, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

As of October 31, Ukraine has already harvested 40,200.9 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 8,770.8 thousand hectares. 76% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed.

- reported the ministry.

How much grain was harvested

In particular, harvested:

  • wheat – 22,782.9 thousand tons from an area of 5,049.8 thousand hectares;
    • barley – 5,372.5 thousand tons from an area of 1,350.5 thousand hectares;
      • peas – 660.7 thousand tons from an area of 271.3 thousand hectares;
        • corn – 10,359.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,684.1 thousand hectares, which is 40% of the sown areas.

          Other grains and legumes were harvested 881.6 thousand tons from an area of 319.1 thousand hectares.

          Leading regions

          Among the leaders in collection:

          • Odesa region – 3,807.3 thousand tons from an area of 1,147.7 thousand hectares;
            • Poltava region – 3,118.9 thousand tons from an area of 653.8 thousand hectares;
              • Chernihiv region – 3,040.0 thousand tons from an area of 464.6 thousand hectares;
                • Vinnytsia – 2,993.4 thousand tons from an area of 516.9 thousand hectares.

                  What is the harvest of oilseeds and sugar beets?

                  As of October 31, 15,629 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

                  • sunflower – 8,371.9 thousand tons from an area of 4,442.9 thousand hectares;
                    • soybeans  –  3,938.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,684.5 thousand hectares;
                      • rapeseed – 3,318.8 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares.

                        In total, sunflower has been harvested from 86% of the sown areas, soybeans – 78%, and rapeseed harvesting has been completed.

                        Sugar beets have already been dug up 6,794.2 thousand tons from an area of 130 thousand hectares, which is 66% of the sown areas.

                        Julia Shramko

                        EconomyAgronomy news
                        Vinnytsia Oblast
                        Poltava Oblast
                        Odesa Oblast
                        Chernihiv Oblast
                        Ukraine