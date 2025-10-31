Harvest-2025: Ukraine has already harvested from 76% of fields

In Ukraine, during this year's harvest, agrarians have already collected 40 million tons of new crop grain - from 76% of the sown areas in total, the Ministry of Economy reported, writes UNN.

As of October 31, Ukraine has already harvested 40,200.9 thousand tons of grain crops from an area of 8,770.8 thousand hectares. 76% of the areas sown with these crops have been threshed. - reported the ministry.

How much grain was harvested

In particular, harvested:

wheat – 22,782.9 thousand tons from an area of 5,049.8 thousand hectares;

barley – 5,372.5 thousand tons from an area of 1,350.5 thousand hectares;

peas – 660.7 thousand tons from an area of 271.3 thousand hectares;

corn – 10,359.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,684.1 thousand hectares, which is 40% of the sown areas.

Other grains and legumes were harvested 881.6 thousand tons from an area of 319.1 thousand hectares.

Leading regions

Among the leaders in collection:

Odesa region – 3,807.3 thousand tons from an area of 1,147.7 thousand hectares;

Poltava region – 3,118.9 thousand tons from an area of 653.8 thousand hectares;

Chernihiv region – 3,040.0 thousand tons from an area of 464.6 thousand hectares;

Vinnytsia – 2,993.4 thousand tons from an area of 516.9 thousand hectares.

What is the harvest of oilseeds and sugar beets?

As of October 31, 15,629 million tons of oilseeds have been harvested. In particular:

sunflower – 8,371.9 thousand tons from an area of 4,442.9 thousand hectares;

soybeans – 3,938.2 thousand tons from an area of 1,684.5 thousand hectares;

rapeseed – 3,318.8 thousand tons from an area of 1,275.6 thousand hectares.

In total, sunflower has been harvested from 86% of the sown areas, soybeans – 78%, and rapeseed harvesting has been completed.

Sugar beets have already been dug up 6,794.2 thousand tons from an area of 130 thousand hectares, which is 66% of the sown areas.

Sowing-2025: 82% of planned winter crops sown, three regions completed sowing